Intel revives Haswell-era chip amid 14nm shortage

Intel has been struggling with a chip shortage since 2018, and the company says the shortage could even outlast 2019 and persist into 2020. Now, the company is looking to revive its Haswell Pentium G3420, necromancer-style, from its grave.

According to a Product Change notification from Intel, the company is “canceling this product discontinuance completely per new roadmap decision and enabling the product long term once again.” In other words, Intel is canceling the cancellation of the G3420.

As NotebookCheck notes, this chip isn’t likely to see much play with builders. Aside from it being a four-year-old chip, the G3420 is built on the older 22-nm process. It’s a dual-core chip with two Haswell-era that clock at 3.2 GHz and a locked multiplier. It also slots into the outdated LGA 1150 form factor.

Instead, the chip will likely prove popular with OEMs, which might end up re-implementing the chip for office machines.

With AMD approaching its 7nm process, Intel reviving a dead 22nm chip seems to indicate just what a bind Intel’s chip shortage has the company in. Even if it alleviates the supply problems Intel is having in terms of getting chips to OEMs, it’s not a great look for the company.