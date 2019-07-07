In the lab: AMD's Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics cards

Today is launch day for a whole salvo of AMD hardware. There's the new third-generation Ryzen CPUs, of course—go read our review, if you haven't already—but today also marks the release of the Navi-based Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT. As it happens, our review kit included both CPUs and GPUs. Check 'em out:

The Radeon RX 5700 is in the back, and the RX 5700 XT is up front.

You can probably find a fair few reviews of these cards on the web today, if you go looking. We had initially hoped to have both reviews up today, but there simply wasn't time to do proper, TR-quality reviews of brand-new CPUs and GPUs at the same time.

Moreover, even if we did have time, we don't really have the resources to do a proper review of these cards at this time, anyway. It would be foolish, nay, I daresay downright irresponsible to do a video card review right now and leave out Nvidia's new GeForce RTX Super cards. It's worth noting that AMD has cut suggested prices for the RX 5700 XT to $399 and the RX 5700 to $349 in the wake of the Super cards' arrival, so that competition could be very heated indeed.

I'm not willing to commit to a date, but I'm working on pulling together the supporting cast to make it happen. Stay tuned.