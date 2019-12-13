The Game Awards 2019 results

The 2019 Game Awards took place last night, accompanied by much theatrics and some cringe. For those unfamiliar with the specifics of the Game Awards, the winners are largely determined by a jury of eighty media and “influencer” outlets. Each outlet submits a single ballot that reflects the opinions of its editorial staff. The five (or six in the case of a tie) options that receive the most votes in each category are selected as nominees. The public is then given the opportunity to vote on these nominees. The winners are chosen by way of a blended vote, 90% being drawn from the jury and the other 10% from public voting. Below is a list of the nominees, with the winners in each category listed first.
Game of the Year
Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Action Game
For the best game in the action genre-focused primarily on combat.
- Devil May Cry 5
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Action/Adventure Game
For the best action/adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle-solving.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Fighting Game
For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Role-Playing Game
For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Sports/Racing Game
For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Strategy Game
Best game focused on real-time or turn-based strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Multiplayer Game
For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre or platform.
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Family Game
For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
VR/AR Game
For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.
- Beat Saber
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Mobile Game
For the best game playable on a dedicated mobile device.
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Independent Game
For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.
- Disco Elysium
- Baba is You
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Fresh Indie Game
Recognizing a new independent studio that released its first game in 2019.
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for GRIS
- Deadtoast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Ongoing Game
Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Community Support
Recognizing a game for outstanding community support.
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Games for Impact
For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.
- GRIS
- Concrete Genie
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Game Direction
Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.
- Death Stranding
- Control
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Narrative
For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.
- Disco Elysium
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
Art Direction
For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Audio Design
Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Score & Music
For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.
- Death Stranding
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild
Performance
Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Halcomb in The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding
Content Creator of the Year
For a streamer or content creator who has made an important and positive impact on the industry in 2019.
- Shroud – Michael Grzesiek
- Courage – Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg – David Martínez
Esports game of the year
For the game that has delivered the best overall esports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community supports, and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
Esports Player
The esports player judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019, irrespective of game.
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Jay “sinatraa” Won
Esports Coach
The esports coach judged to be the most oustanding for performance and conduct in 2019.
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen
- Eric “adreN” Hoag
- Nu-ri “Cain” Jang
- Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-Gyun
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz
Esports Host
The best host or commentator of esports events (both in-venue and/or broadcast) in 2019, irrespective of game or language.
- Eefja “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Esports Team
Recognizing an individual esports team judged the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019.
- G2 Esports
- Astralis
- OG
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Liquid
Esports Event
Recognizing a singular event (across single or multiple days) that delivered a best-of-class experience for participants, in-person fans, and the broadcast audience.
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- Evo 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
