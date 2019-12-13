The Game Awards 2019 results

The 2019 Game Awards took place last night, accompanied by much theatrics and some cringe. For those unfamiliar with the specifics of the Game Awards, the winners are largely determined by a jury of eighty media and “influencer” outlets. Each outlet submits a single ballot that reflects the opinions of its editorial staff. The five (or six in the case of a tie) options that receive the most votes in each category are selected as nominees. The public is then given the opportunity to vote on these nominees. The winners are chosen by way of a blended vote, 90% being drawn from the jury and the other 10% from public voting. Below is a list of the nominees, with the winners in each category listed first.

Game of the Year

Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Action Game

For the best game in the action genre-focused primarily on combat.

Devil May Cry 5

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Action/Adventure Game

For the best action/adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle-solving.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Fighting Game

For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Role-Playing Game

For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Sports/Racing Game

For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Dirt Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Strategy Game

Best game focused on real-time or turn-based strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Multiplayer Game

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre or platform.

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Family Game

For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

VR/AR Game

For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.

Beat Saber

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Mobile Game

For the best game playable on a dedicated mobile device.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Independent Game

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.

Disco Elysium

Baba is You

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Fresh Indie Game

Recognizing a new independent studio that released its first game in 2019.

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for GRIS

Deadtoast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Ongoing Game

Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Community Support

Recognizing a game for outstanding community support.

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Games for Impact

For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.

GRIS

Concrete Genie

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Game Direction

Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

Death Stranding

Control

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Narrative

For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.

Disco Elysium

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

The Outer Worlds

Art Direction

For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Audio Design

Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Score & Music

For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.

Death Stranding

Cadence of Hyrule

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild

Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding

Ashly Burch as Parvati Halcomb in The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding

Content Creator of the Year

For a streamer or content creator who has made an important and positive impact on the industry in 2019.

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martínez

Esports game of the year

For the game that has delivered the best overall esports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community supports, and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.

League of Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

Overwatch

Esports Player

The esports player judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019, irrespective of game.

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Jay “sinatraa” Won

Esports Coach

The esports coach judged to be the most oustanding for performance and conduct in 2019.

Danny “zonic” Sorensen

Eric “adreN” Hoag

Nu-ri “Cain” Jang

Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-Gyun

Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz

Esports Host

The best host or commentator of esports events (both in-venue and/or broadcast) in 2019, irrespective of game or language.

Eefja “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Esports Team

Recognizing an individual esports team judged the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019.

G2 Esports

Astralis

OG

San Francisco Shock

Team Liquid

Esports Event

Recognizing a singular event (across single or multiple days) that delivered a best-of-class experience for participants, in-person fans, and the broadcast audience.