Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X at Game Awards

At last night’s Game Awards show, Microsoft gave us our first look at its upcoming gaming console, which is set to release next year (in November, if past console releases are anything to go by). Here’s Microsoft’s teaser for the Xbox Series X.

Along with the reveal, Microsoft has published a few articles and given some previews to outlets that have revealed a bit more information.

Xbox Series X known specs

Microsoft confirms in its press release once again that the Xbox Series X will be built on a custom-designed AMD CPU and GPU using Zen 2 and RDNA architecture. Microsoft is aiming for 4K resolution at 60FPS, though that will vary heavily from game to game as we’ve seen this generation. The system will be able to output visuals at 8K (which is different from rendering at 8K resolution), and supports frame rates up to 120FPS. The system will provide hardware-accelerated ray tracing as well as tech like Variable Rate Shading. VRS allows a console to focus more GPU power on more detailed areas of a scene, which provides improved performance with very little visible change in quality.

The Xbox Series X system will also make use of a “next-generation” NVMe SSD that virtually eliminates loading times, along with GDDR6 RAM. The system is using the latest HDMI spec, too, so it can take advantage of technology like variable refresh rates, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Dynamic Latency Input. The former will push compatible TVs into “game” mode regardless of current settings, disabling post-processing features that can cause input latency. DLI seems to be Xbox-specific technology or an Xbox-specific name, as there’s no information available to explain exactly what that does. Microsoft also says that the system will allow you to quick-resume not just one game, but multiple, jumping back into a game without having to go through pre-roll firmware and publisher screens again.

Hard numbers are scarce right now, which is likely to keep Sony from getting the drop on Microsoft as it did last generation, but even without those, we can still glean some interesting things about the Xbox Series X from what we know. The design of the console is the most noteworthy aspect right now. Microsoft is abandoning the “DVD player” look that most consoles have used since the PlayStation 2. The system instead is a rectangular tower about as wide as an Xbox controller and three times as tall, with a huge ventilation grate at the top of the system. Microsoft has confirmed that horizontal use of the system is within spec for the system, too. It looks more like a Corsair One system than a traditional gaming console.

Microsoft hasn’t shown the back of the console yet, though, so we don’t know what plugs are available, so we don’t know if there’s still a second HDMI port for HDMI passthrough.

Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft also talked about the Xbox Series X controller. First and foremost, it’s compatible with the Xbox One family of consoles and with PCs. Xbox One controllers, like the Elite controller, are also compatible with the Xbox Series X.

The controller itself is very similar to the existing Xbox One controller, which is a design that Microsoft has been refining since the Xbox S controller. The biggest differences are in the d-pad and the Share button in the middle of the controller. The d-pad is inspired by the one on the Elite controllers, with the “gem” shape providing a more fluid control experience. The Share button is exactly what it sounds like – a button dedicated to sharing video and screenshots. The controller is slightly smaller than the Xbox One controller. The existing Xbox One controller fits 95% of hands, Microsoft says, and this one fits 98%. The Xbox Series X controller will also feature improvements to input latency. Microsoft hasn’t yet confirmed whether the controller features Bluetooth connectivity for PC, but it seems likely considering that all currently-sold Xbox One controllers offer it.

Xbox Series X Backward Compatibility

Compatibility is a big part of this system, too. Microsoft talks about “four generations of gaming” in its article debuting the Xbox Series X. Microsoft says that “thousands of your favorite games across four generations of gaming, all your Xbox One gaming accessories,” and stuff like Game Pass will be available day-one. That likely suggests all Xbox One games (minus Kinect titles, possibly), and any Xbox 360 and Xbox games currently available through backward compatibility.

The reaction following the reveal centered mostly around the name, Xbox Series X. It’s a little confusing when coupled with the Xbox One X, but it also seems to confirm that the company is leaving room for multiple game consoles. That remains to be seen.

Microsoft is still keeping a release date and price to itself. This, again, is likely so that Sony can’t drop a cheaper price an hour later. The system is planned to launch in Holiday 2020.