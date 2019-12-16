Logitech reveals 4K webcam for Apple’s $5,000 display

Most products put on shelves want to hit as broad a market as possible. Then there are products like Logitech’s 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam, designed specifically for use with Apple’s Pro Display XDR. You know, the $5,000 display that goes with Apple’s new Mac Pro.

The Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam’s biggest features are right in the name. This camera will latch right onto your Pro Display XDR with a secure magnetic mount that holds regardless of camera tilt. The rounded edges and anodized aluminum finish also mean that it’ll look like it belongs right where you stick it on. Apple expects you to rotate the Pro Display XDR, and Logitech says the magnet will hold steady even when you rotate the screen, and that the camera shot will rotate with it.

The camera itself, of course, shoots in 4K. Logitech says the camera is capable of shooting 4K Ultra HD resolution at 30 frames per second. The camera also features RightLight 3and dynamic HDR technology to keep you brightly lit and in focus when you turn the camera on.

Also in the box

In addition to the camera, the box includes a 0.3-meter USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable and a 2-meter USB Type-C to USB Type-C. Logitech includes the latter cable because some devices, like the 13-inch MacBook, 15-inch MacBook Pro, or 2019 iMac, require a direct connection.

The camera itself is a mere pittance at the register in comparison to the monitor it’s meant to attach to. Compared to the $4,999 price tag on the Pro Display XDR, the 4k Pro Magnetic Webcam costs just $199. Feature and price-wise, the camera is all but identical to , but that one doesn’t include the styling or the magnet.

The Pro Display XDR itself doesn’t include a built-in camera, so Logitech’s webcam seems like a must-buy accessory for anyone picking up one of Apple’s displays, but it’s still impressive to think just how specific and small the audience for this piece of hardware is.