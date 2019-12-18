PlayStation unveils “Back Button” DualShock 4 add-on

It’s a busy time in the world of game controllers. Microsoft just announced its new Xbox with its revised Xbox controller. Corsair just acquired pro-controller outfit SCUF. Microsoft’s second Elite controller is out on shelves (and we have a review coming soon). Now, Sony has its own controller refresh of sorts in its newly-announced “DualShock 4 Back Button attachment.”

The DualShock Back Button accessory, which arrives on January 23, 2020 for just $29.99, is a Sony-manufactured peripheral that adds a pair of programmable paddles to the back of your DualShock 4 controller. Between the two paddles is an OLED touch screen used to program the buttons and cycle through different profiles. The contraption plugs into the bottom of the DualShock controller and even includes a headset pass-through.

Is Sony testing the waters for PlayStation 5?

This seems like a pretty inexpensive way to add more inputs to a DualShock 4 controller, and that it’s coming straight from Sony is encouraging. The most interesting thing, though, is the timing. The PlayStation 5 is right around the corner, and the PlayStation 4 is deep into its life cycle. Introducing an official accessory at a time like this seems like Sony testing the waters. If Sony decides to make the PlayStation 5 DualShock 4-compatible the same way Microsoft has with the new Xbox and Xbox One controllers, this starts to look even more likely.

The DualShock controller has remained steady with very few changes since its debut as a wired controller partway through the life of the first PlayStation. Since then we’ve seen the addition of wireless play, motion control, analog triggers, a share button, and a touchpad. If Sony wanted to introduce a new feature to the controller, the PlayStation 5 would be the time. Paddles seem like the most obvious move, too. They’ve been gaining in popularity since the introduction of the Avenger controller mod and SCUF’s entry into the market.

At the very least, The DualShock 4 Back Button accessory a relatively inexpensive add-on that could bring a tangible change to the controller experience with the DualShock 4 on PlayStation and PC alike.