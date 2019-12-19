Google Stadia launches Stream Connect with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint has launched, and with it a new Google Stadia feature called “Stream Connect.” The feature was announced back in March of this year. However, beyond a demo shown in the introductory blog post, Stream Connect has not been seen in action by the general public. The launch of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint marks the first time gamers will be able to experience Stream Connect for themselves.

Stream Connect is a kind of screen sharing with a number of possible applications. The blog post outlines three of these applications: couch-based split-screen, co-op squad view, and asymmetric multiplayer roles. The Stadia Team, in the blog post announcing the launch of Stream Connect with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, points to feature as one of the positives of cloud gaming. “Many games have become so complex that the utilization of split-screen technology has declined because rendering two or more scenes at the same time is too taxing on consoles. Because Stadia resides in the cloud, there aren’t the same challenges you’d have on a local machine, and you can see multiple screens without any performance penalties.”

Stream Connect in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is an example of a co-op squad view. The game requires coordination between four teammates. Stream Connect aims to assist this coordination by showing each player his three teammates’ perspectives. All three versions of the game are half off on Stadia for a limited time, presumably to help promote Stream Connect.