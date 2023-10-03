Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
A Nightmare Scenario Awaits The Future Of AI If Google’s Search Engine Dominance Condones, Microsoft CEO Warns
News

A Nightmare Scenario Awaits The Future Of AI If Google’s Search Engine Dominance Condones, Microsoft CEO Warns

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Nadella Warns Of An AI Nightmare Amidst Google Search Lawsuit

In his testimony as a part of the US government’s antitrust trial against Google, Satya Nadella has expressed concerns over Google’s growing search dominance.

The Microsoft CEO warned that the future of AI might potentially reach a “nightmare” scenario if Google’s dominance continues and extends to the field of artificial intelligence.

Nadella went on to add that Google’s collaborations with companies like Apple have allowed it to become the default search engine on mobile devices and browsers. This allows Google to obtain a vast amount of information that can potentially be used to train its AI models, potentially snuffing out the competition.

Nadella’s Call for Fair Competition

So far, Nadella is the senior-most tech executive to testify during the sweeping antitrust trial, which has entered its 14th day.

The trial is focused on Google’s power as the default search engine on browsers and mobile devices around the world, which is precisely his point of concern. The rivalry between Microsoft and Google, which has been on for a long time, was made particularly clear by Nadella’s stance.

Microsoft is willing to pay around 15 billion a year to replace Google as default search engine, but Apple seems unconvinced.

According to the Microsoft CEO, Google is a tech giant that’s gaining an unfair upper hand in the competition by preventing consumers from accessing rival search engines.

Google’s strategy for search dominance relies primarily on agreements with different companies that have allowed Google to be the primary search engine across different devices and browsers.

Nadella testified that he had been actively trying to persuade Apple to switch away from Google as its default search engine partner every year, without avail. Last week, a senior Apple executive, Eddy Cue, testified that his company has always considered Google to be the best search product for its users.

The biggest concern for the Microsoft CEO, however, is the unassailable advantage that Google is gaining in the AI race due to its search engine dominance.

The vast amounts of information fed to Google via its search engine can allow it to train its AI models far more effectively than its competitors, entrenching its powers.

This is going to become even harder to compete in the AI age with someone who has that core… advantage.Satya Nadella

Bing’s Perpetual Struggle Against Google

Microsoft has invested around $100 billion in its Bing search engine over the last two decades, and it has proven to be profitable so far. However, Bing’s market share in mobile search is less than 10%.

Even when it comes to desktops, the search engine manages to capture less than 20% of the market share. This is largely due to Google’s dominance when it comes to search engines.

Google being the default search engine on most mobile devices and a majority of the popular browsers already gives it a direct advantage. In addition to this, the significantly greater amount of data obtained by Google via search queries also enables the company to get a better understanding of its users’ interests. Such “dynamic data” has helped Google stay ahead of Bing for years, Nadella claimed.

It remains to be seen if the trial would result in forcing Google to back off on its search engine dominance and make the competition more level.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 A Nightmare Scenario Awaits The Future Of AI If Google’s Search Engine Dominance Condones, Microsoft CEO Warns
2 eCommerce Fraud Statistics [2023 Updated Data]
3 Facebook Live Statistics You Need to Know in 2023
4 Top Crypto Gainers October 2 – SOL, RUNE, And RNDR
5 Tokyo Startup Unveils Giant Gundam-Inspired Robot: ARCHAX

Latest News

Essential Statistics on eCommerce Fraud
Statistics

eCommerce Fraud Statistics [2023 Updated Data]

Susan Laborde
Facebook Live Major Statistics
Statistics

Facebook Live Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman

Social media channels like Facebook allow users to post, like, comment, and watch videos conveniently. Platforms like Facebook introduce special features that enable video streaming to improve user experience. Facebook...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers October 2 – SOL, RUNE, And RNDR

Nick Dunn

Many cryptocurrencies have rallied again in October as the general crypto market shows signs of recovery. The market has recorded a 3.1% increase in the last 24 hours, moving the total...

ARCHAX
News

Tokyo Startup Unveils Giant Gundam-Inspired Robot: ARCHAX

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Bags Payment License In Singapore

Damien Fisher
SHIB
Crypto News

Investor Who Minted Over $5B In SHIB Investment Shares Strategy to Reap Such Gains

Damien Fisher
Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction as Burn Rate Surges by 78% – Will SHIB Reach $0.10 Soon?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.