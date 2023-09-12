Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Novel AI Benchmark Tests the Speed of Executing AI Models
News

Novel AI Benchmark Tests the Speed of Executing AI Models

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:

There has been a drastic boom in artificial intelligence-powered tools and language models as A-list firms compete to hold the reins in emerging technology. While the struggle continues, AI has found utility in diverse industries, rapidly expanding tentacles across various economic sectors.

Recently, two tech firms recorded an impressive performance in an AI benchmark test conducted to explore the speed of hardware in running AI models.

MLCommons Disclosed AI Benchmark Results

A September 11 report revealed that MLCommons, a group that creates AI benchmarks, has published new test results. The tests were carried out to determine the speed capacity of high-end hardware in executing AI models.

According to a report, MLCommons conducted the AI benchmark tests using 6 billion parameters on a large language model. The newly developed benchmark tagged the MLPerf focuses on AI data processing inference features.

In this context, inference implies generating predictions or making outputs using trained AI models. This predictive capability or inference feature is an important aspect of the generative AI (GenAI) tools.

It bears mentioning that the MLPerf tests give a valuable overview of the performance and speed of high-end AI hardware. They play a major role in enhancing the AI ecosystem and making it more powerful and efficient.

Interestingly, the NVidia Corp’s AI chip recorded the highest performance during the tests, with Intel Corp’s AI semiconductor tailing closely behind it. It is worth mentioning that NVidia is a top player in developing AI models, granting it the ability to dominate the training AI models market. 

Moreover, following its recent achievement in the MLPerf benchmark test, it has proven to be a model capable of quickly executing various workloads. This presents it as a worthy leader in the AI inference market.

More importantly, NVidia is a California-based tech firm and a leading producer of integrated circuits for PCs, graphics processing units, AI chips, and more. 

Intel’s AI Chip Is 10% Slower Than NVidia’s AI Chip

Meanwhile, the report revealed that Intel’s chip, which emerged second in the benchmarks test, relied on its Gaudi2 chips for its achievement. According to the report, Intel obtained the Gaudi2 chips from Habana Labs, which also develops AI processor chips.

Intel’s AI chip lags 10% compared to NVidia’s processing speed, but it claims its Gaudi2 chip is cost-effective. Nonetheless, Intel still needs to reveal the exact market value of its chips, and NVidia also held back information about the specific cost of its chips.

The company continues to scale its efficiency despite NVidia’s great performance at the benchmark test. Also, the firm recently rolled out upgraded software to double its previous performance recorded in the MLPerf test.

This shows that the company is strongly committed to growth with plans to maintain its status in the tech market. A rival firm, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, that launched a custom-built AI chip in August, has also previewed the performance of its chip’s latest version. 

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 AI Chatbots Making Waves in Government, Sparking Concerns
2 Top Crypto Gainers on September 12 – TWT, OP, GMX, BTCBSC, WSM
3 Novel AI Benchmark Tests the Speed of Executing AI Models
4 100+ Enlightening Internet Statistics for 2023
5 Top 20 Countries with the Best Average Salaries in 2023

Latest News

AI Chatbots Making Waves in Government, Sparking Concerns
News

AI Chatbots Making Waves in Government, Sparking Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 12 – TWT, OP, GMX, BTCBSC, WSM

Nick Dunn

The global crypto market holds slight gains today, September 12, at 6:39 am EST. However, volatility in the crypto market is rising due to factors such as FTX’s proposed $3.4...

Key Internet Statistics and Facts
Statistics

100+ Enlightening Internet Statistics for 2023

Susan Laborde

The Internet has grown at an unbelievable pace. According to its growth rate stats, almost everyone uses the Internet daily, especially smartphone users. 65.6% of the world’s population has internet...

Statistics

Top 20 Countries with the Best Average Salaries in 2023

Kate Sukhanova
XRP
News

Analyst Affirms that Companies Building on XRPL Are Not Obligated to Increase XRP Market Value

Damien Fisher
Starlink
News

Elon Musk Claims He Denied Ukraine’s Access to Starlink, Preventing an Attack on Russia

Damien Fisher
XRP
Crypto News

3 Critical XRP Support Levels on XRP Monthly Chart as Value Drops Below $0.50

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.