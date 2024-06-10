Countries
News

Adobe Faces Backlash over Spyware-like Update to Its Terms of Services

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
  • Adobe’s recent update to its Terms of Services (ToS) has been met with severe criticism.
  • Adobe users feel that the company will use their content to train its AI models.
  • However, Adobe has clarified that it’s doing no such thing. The legal team has also been directed to come up with better wording for the new policy so that the users aren’t confused about their privacy rights.

Adobe Faces Backlash For An Update To Its Terms of Service

Adobe is facing severe criticism from its customers and security experts alike after a recent update to its Terms and Services policy for its GenAI products.

In Adobe’s words, the update to section 2.2 states “Adobe may use techniques such as machine learning to analyze user content to improve its services and software.”

What’s interesting is that this change is applicable to both manually-created content and AI-generated content.

However, some users have interpreted the update as allowing Adobe free access to their content. Some users also believe that accepting these terms would mean they are allowing their content to be used for training AI models.

The worst part is that users are compelled to accept this new policy if they wish to continue to use Adobe’s products and services.

Soon after the update, which will approximately affect 20 million global users of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Suite, was announced, users took to their social media accounts and started criticizing it.

For example, one user shared a screenshot of the new policy on X and said that creative professionals who are under an NDA with their clients should refrain from using Adobe because it can no longer be trusted.

Another user went as far as to accuse the company of stealing from its users. In my humble opinion, from what it looks like, the outrage is harsh but absolutely understandable.

What Did Adobe Say in Response to the Outrage?

Adobe addressed the concerns of its users and published a blog to clarify what this update actually means. It said that its commitment to the customers has not changed.

  • Adobe Firefly is not trained on user work and the company doesn’t automatically assume ownership of a user’s work just because they used its platform to create it.
  • Instead, it uses a set of licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and content from public domains, whose copyright has expired to train its models.

A close before/after analysis of Adobe’s Terms & Services revealed that Adobe is indeed telling the truth. Even in its previous version, the term “machine learning” (which particularly drove users into a frenzy) was still there.

As an Adobe spokesman said, the gist of the policy is more or less the same. The main thing that has changed is the wording.

Adobe Scott Blakely

Adobe’s chief product officer, Scott Belsky, shared a post on X explaining a part of the update and further added that although these terms are nothing new, it’s true that the wording in the notification received by the users is not clear and the company’s legal team is already working on it.

Adobe’s Deteriorating Image among Users

The reason why people are so quick to believe that Adobe might be using its content to train its AI models is because the company hasn’t managed to maintain its image over the last few years.

The biggest blow to its customer trust was when it replaced its one-time purchase model with a recurring subscription model. This made users feel that the company no longer had their best interests in mind.

Adobe has also been accused of trying to create a monopoly in the market – so much so that the regulator had to intervene and stop it from acquiring Figma.

But again, Adobe’s products are usually considered the “industry standard”. So, this small controversy (misunderstanding, if you may) is unlikely to have a huge impact on Adobe’s numbers.

However, the company cannot afford to keep making mistakes that hamper the trust of its users. This is a highly competitive industry and everyone is replaceable, even Adobe.

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
