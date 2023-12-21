Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor, UK Supreme Court Rules in Patent Dispute
News

AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor, UK Supreme Court Rules in Patent Dispute

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor Says UK Supreme Court

In a landmark verdict on Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court confirmed that AI cannot patent any inventions. The ruling brings an end to a long-running dispute between technologist Dr Stephen Thaler and the Intellectual Property Office.

The dispute began in 2019 when Dr. Thaler tried to get his AI machine DABUS recognized as the inventor of a food or drink container and a light beacon. In order to be able to patent an invention under the current law, “an inventor must be a person”, the apex court concluded.

The container and the light beacon were invented autonomously by DABUS, Dr. Thaler claims. However, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in December 2019 rejected his application to get DABUS registered as the inventor in patent applications.

With the IPO staying firm in its stand that only humans can be named as inventors, Dr. Thaler took the battle to the court to seek a reversal of the IPO’s decision.

Dr. Thaler expressed his disappointment over the ruling, describing DABUS as a sentient and conscious form of intelligence.

The case was previously heard at the High Court and Court of Appeal. Both courts ruled in favor of the IPO and backed its decision that only “persons” can be granted patent rights, in July 2020 and July 2021 respectively. As Dr. Thaler continued to pursue the case further, it ultimately reached the Supreme Court.

A Supreme Court hearing was held on the dispute in March this year, following which the panel of five judges ultimately decided to dismiss Dr. Thaler’s case.

Lord Kitchin, one of the five judges on the panel, agreed with the IPO that DABUS is not the inventor of any new processes or products mentioned in the patent applications.

Describing DABUS as a machine without any legal personality he went on to add that Dr. Thaler’s applications should be withdrawn since he “failed to identify any person or persons whom he believed to be the inventor or inventors of the inventions described in the applications”.

Dr. Thaler Barred From Registering Himself as an Inventor

The US-based developer also argued that as the owner of DABUS, he was entitled to patents for the AI’s inventions.

However, this argument was shot down by the Supreme Court too, with Lord Kitchin saying that Dr. Thaler doesn’t have any independent right to obtain a patent for a product or process that was created autonomously by an AI machine like DABUS.

The lack of protection for AI-generated inventions can push industries out of the country and disincentivize the disclosure of AI inventions.

Lawyer Robert Jehan, who represented Dr. Thaler at the Supreme Court hearing, described the judgment as an example of how the current UK patent laws aren’t fit to support the country’s aim to become a global center for innovation driven by data and AI.

During the Supreme Court hearing in March, Dr. Thaler’s lawyers insisted that the patent law did not specify the “nature of the inventor” and excluded non-human inventors from patenting their creations.

Stuart Baran from the IPO argued that the “person or persons” believed to be the inventor had to be identified under the patent law.

However, he also added that the IPO recognizes AI as a rapidly developing technological area and understands that the situation might undergo considerable changes in the future.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 ByteDance Admits to Using OpenAI’s Tech to Train Its Own AI
2 AI Cannot Be Named as Inventor, UK Supreme Court Rules in Patent Dispute
3 Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer
4 Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin “Scam” – What’s the Reality?
5 Alibaba’s CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership

Latest News

ByteDance Admits to Using OpenAI’s Tech to Train Its Own AI
News

ByteDance Admits to Using OpenAI’s Tech to Train Its Own AI

Krishi Chowdhary
Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer
News

Alphabet to Reduce Election Queries Bard and AI-based Search Answer

Damien Fisher

Amid the ongoing ruckus related to the forthcoming United States Presidential election, various tech companies have found themselves in tight positions. One such is Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O).  On Tuesday, December...

Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin "Scam" - What's the Reality?
Crypto News

Finance Veteran Calls Ripple Coin “Scam” – What’s the Reality?

Damien Fisher

In a recent development, a finance veteran has stirred controversy by boldly declaring that XRP, a prominent digital asset, is a scam. The veteran, identified as Rajat Soni, expressed his...

Alibaba's CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership
News

Alibaba’s CEO Eddie Wu Takes Control of Core Businesses, Reshaping Leadership

Damien Fisher
Dogecoin in Critical Position as Price Nears Trendline While New Gamble Coin Gears Up for 100x Explosion
Crypto News

Dogecoin in Critical Position as Price Nears Trendline While New Gamble Coin Gears Up for 100x Explosion

Nick Dunn
Google Users to Get $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement
News

Google Users to Receive a Total of $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat
News

Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.