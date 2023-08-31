Countries
AI Chatbots Bring Potential Cyber Risks, Warns UK National Cyber Security Centre
News

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

British officials have expressed concern about the potential dangers of incorporating large language models (LLMs) into business processes.

In a remarkable revelation, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of Britain stated that these sophisticated algorithms can be manipulated to launch cyberattacks. The NCSC also focused on the challenges posed by AI chatbots in two of its blog posts.

In an effort to address the emerging cybersecurity issues emerging from AI chatbots, the NCSC is stepping on the need for better vigilance.

Experts have admitted that the cybersecurity community is yet to understand the scope of security loopholes caused by algorithms that generate human-like interactions.

At the heart of this issue lies LLMs (large language models) powering the development of chatbots. These bots have their applications beyond online searches. Global organizations use these bots to make sales calls and provide customer service.

These findings by NCSC raise concerns about the security issues associated with the large-scale use of these AI-powered bots.

NCSC states that the incorporation of LLM-powered chatbots into business processes can expose organizations to risks, particularly when these models are connected to other elements in the operational network in an organization.

Researchers and academics have also expressed concerns over the fact that AI-powered systems can be deceived into performing unauthorized actions. Malicious players are capable of generating fully crafted commands and queries.

NCSC further presented a hypothetical scenario to expose the risks of AI chatbots in banks. If an online attacker structures a specific input, the chatbot could be manipulated into executing an unauthorized transaction. This risk potential highlights the urgency for organizations to exercise caution.

NCSC’s Word of Caution for Organizations Regarding The Use of AI

The NCSC emphasizes that businesses must approach LLMs with the same level of caution they would apply for the release of experimental software.

Organizations building services that use LLMs need to be careful, in the same way they would be if they were using a product or code library that was in beta.NCSC

The popularity of ChatGPT and other LLMs in the global business ecosystem stems from the versatility of these smart systems. From sales and marketing to customer care, these tools have significantly streamlined operations.

Services depending on these models require careful scrutiny and oversight to prevent malicious players from exploiting the vulnerabilities.

However, with the extensive integration of these AI systems, organizations need to draw their line of defense against potential security vulnerabilities.

Authorities in the US and Canada have also noted instances where hackers are trying to leverage AI technology to carry out online attacks.

Therefore, the National Cyber Security Centre recommends adopting a defensive stance to mitigate the risks of potential cyberattacks associated with LLMs.

While businesses would be looking forward to making the most of AI technology, a vigilant eye can secure their operations as well as the interests of their consumers.

