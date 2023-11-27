Countries
AI Holds The Power To Counter The Impact Of Climate Change
News

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
While AI has been transforming almost every industry and has turned into a buzzword for entrepreneurs and thought leaders, there’s one domain where its full potential is yet to be explored.

Climate change has been among the top concerns globally, being the central topic of debates and discussions in crucial summits. A groundbreaking development in AI, backed by extensive research, has opened up the scope to use this technology to counter the adverse effects of climate change.

With new AI models coming up, a shift in paradigm awaits the agricultural sector in India, as farmers will be better poised to make dynamic decisions in response to climate change.

Research on AI has been a game changer in the Indian agricultural sector. Tomato farmers, who had been facing the wrath of unpredictable weather conditions, are now turning to ClimateAi, a Silicon Valley startup, to make informed decisions while cultivating.

This AI platform, developed in Maharashtra, India, allows farmers to provide specific details about their planting locations and crops. The technology, working on simulations, predicted a 30% decrease in tomato output over the upcoming couple of decades due to extreme climatic conditions.

Farmers capitalized on this intelligent input and prompted swift action, adjusting their harvesting strategies. They planted tomato seed variants resilient to climate change besides modifying their schedules for planning.

The co-founder of ClimateAi, Himanshu Gupta, spoke of the transformative role of AI in the agricultural sector to combat the impact of climate change. He stated, “The way we think about AI is it’s a time and effectiveness multiplier to the solutions for climate change”.

This move is likely to boost the resilience of crops to heat and drought, along with cost-effectiveness.

The Pivotal Role Of AI In Researching Climate Change

Interestingly, it takes a long time for farmers to find new locations to cultivate tomatoes. Thanks to AI, they have been able to choose the new agricultural zones pretty fast.

Speaking of the key role of AI in agriculture and combating the impact of climate change, Gupta said, “Now it can happen in a matter of minutes, and it also saves them a lot of cost”.

Beyond agriculture, experts believe that AI holds the potential to address various environmental concerns, ranging from refining weather models to reducing pollution.

Fengqi You, the chair professor at the engineering school of Cornell University, highlighted the strength of AI in optimizing decisions and resources. It has emerged as a powerful tool to resolve problems caused by climate change.

Given that climate change has already resulted in several adversaries in the global agricultural sector, the predictive capabilities of AI to process data can accelerate the necessary countermeasures.

AI Holds The Secret To Pacify Scientific Breakthroughs

The Chief Communication Officer of Newday, an impact investing firm, Dan Keeler, focused on the role of AI in pacifying scientific breakthroughs.

From optimizing locations for coastal restoration to predicting demand and supply of energy, AI is all set to streamline the process. Tasks that were deemed to be labor-intensive and time-consuming in the past are now achievable quickly, thanks to AI.

Global warming takes place four times faster in the Arctic region, for instance. AI has a crucial role to play in these conditions. A scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Anna Liljedahl, has been using AI to provide seasonal forecasts on permafrost.

This helps in gaining detailed insights into the melting of the Arctic region. However, it’s crucial to mitigate the ecological footprint of AI while capitalizing on its benefits, which remains a crucial challenge to address.

