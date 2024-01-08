AI to Dominate CES 2024 Despite Sam Altman’s Absence

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024 is all set to kick off next week, which will mark the 58th year of the trade show. While the event would be attended by numerous executives from different tech companies, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman isn’t one of them.

Despite OpenAI’s absence at the CES in Las Vegas, the show will unsurprisingly be dominated by AI technologies and developments.

From AI-powered home appliances to a companion robot, a vast range of innovative products await unveiling at the trade show. This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering headlines were primarily dominated by artificial intelligence throughout last year.

With gadget makers and Big Tech companies racing to integrate artificial into consumer goods, there has naturally been a surge in AI innovations.

What to Expect at CES 2024?

The CES is well-known for the quirky innovations showcased at the event, with Big Tech companies putting forward eye-catching presentations and robots strolling around on the show floor.

The show also witnesses the unveiling of a variety of bizarre products, such as the color-changing cars and the self-driving stroller introduced last year.

This year won’t be much different either, besides the significantly increased focus on AI technologies.

ChatGPT has fueled such a frenzy over the last year that companies feel the AI train is one they must scramble onto, even if they have no idea where it’s going. Dipanjan Chatterjee, Forrester principal analyst

He went on to add that from cards and chips from companies like Nvidia and Intel to consumer appliances such as Samsung’s refrigerators with the “AI Family Hub”, everything is likely to include AI.

One of the landmark AI innovations that are set to be unveiled at CES 2024 is an AI smart belt designed to guide the visually impaired — the first-ever ChatGPT-powered companion robot.

Other products that are likely to be in the spotlight include AI-powered vacuum cleaners, mops, and other home appliances. The CES also happens to be one of the world’s fastest-growing auto exhibitions. Several new forms of transportation, including floating, rolling, and flying automobiles are set to be unveiled this year.

Besides AI developments, other innovations expected to be unveiled at the CES include next-gen wearables, foldable displays, and mixed-reality accessories.

Ramon Llamas, a director at market research firm IDC, predicts that the use cases of AR and VR will no longer be limited to gaming. They’d also find use in multimedia consumption and enterprise-level applications like onboarding, training, and collaboration.

With Apple planning to roll out Vision Pro later this year, rivals need to make their move and introduce their own AR/VR products at the soonest.

A Major Jump in Attendance Expected

More than 1,200 startups and 4,000 exhibitors from around the world will be featured at the CES. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which hosts the trade show, expects approximately 130,000 in-person attendees at CES 2024.

According to the CTA, about 60% of the Fortune 500 companies are likely to attend the trade show.

This is a significant leap from last year’s attendance, which stood at 115,000. The attendance was dampened in 2022 due to concerns regarding the Omicron variant of Covid-19, resulting in a much smaller attendance of 45,000.

With Beauty now being an official CES product, L’Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus will be delivering a keynote at the CES.

Featured speakers at CES 2024 will include executives from tech companies like Samsung, Microsoft, LG, Bosch and more. It’s worth noting that Bosch recently won a CES award for an almost invisible gun detection system that puts together both video and audio AI to help provide more proactive security against firearms at schools.

Even though Sam Altman won’t be attending CES 2024 himself, the AI frenzy he began with the launch of ChatGPT will clearly play a definitive role. Considering the trade show’s popularity as a stage for deal-making between companies, it remains to be seen what new collaborations emerge this year.