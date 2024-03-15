Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Alabama Government Websites Hit By Cyberattack, Anonymous Sudan Claims Responsibility 
News

Alabama Government Websites Hit By Cyberattack, Anonymous Sudan Claims Responsibility 

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Several Alabama government websites was hit by a denial-of-service cyberattack on Tuesday afternoon
  • The attack was carried out by a hacker group called Anonymous Sudan
  • Birmingham (a city in Alabama) has also been affected by a separate cyber attack

Alabama Govt. Websites Hit By Cyberattack By Anonymous Sudan

The Alabama state government was hit by a cyberattack this Tuesday that forced many government agencies’ websites to be shut down temporarily.

The attack has been identified as a denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack. According to reports, the miscreants filled the websites with a lot of fake traffic that forced them to go out of service.

Out of all the targets, the three main victims were the Alabama Supercomputer Authority, the Office of Information Technology, and of course, the State of Alabama.

The attack started on Tuesday afternoon and the websites were down for almost the entire day. But thankfully, they have slowly started recovering. The Office of Information Technology (OIT) team is still working on the issue, so some of the sites might be slow for the time being.

We understand that the disruptions were initially widespread across state services, and those effects have diminished throughout the day as we have worked with our vendors to counter the denial-of-service attack.Gov. Kay Ivey’s office

They also added that so far there have been no data breaches and that all of the state computers and the confidential data on them seems to have been untouched.

Read more: Georgia’s largest county is still struggling with January’s cyber attack

Who Is Responsible For The Attack?

A well-known hacker group called Anonymous Sudan has claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on Telegram. The group identifies itself as a hacktivist – hackers who use cyber attacks to further their activist causes.

Through this attack, for instance, they are trying to draw attention to Sudan’s dire state and protesting against the US’s alleged support of Israel. However, it’s unclear how the attack on Alabama will help Sudan or mitigate the Israel-Palestine war.

Speaking of the group itself, no one has any idea about their origin. However, it’s believed that it’s supported by Russia and is against Western agendas.

The group has been quite active in the past few years and is known for strategically timing its attacks in a way that yields maximum impact. Unlike other hacker groups, they don’t care about staying hidden. Most of the time, they announce their attacks on social media, just as they did in this case.

Another Cyberattack On Birmingham, A Major City In Alabama

  • Times are tough for Alabama right now as one of its largest cities, Birmingham, is also struggling with a separate set of cyber problems that has caused service issues.
  • The City of Birmingham released a statement on March 6 stating that the attack affected taxing, permitting, and licensing, as well as some police work.

For instance, authorities are having trouble checking whether someone has a past warrant or if a vehicle is stolen.

It’s been a week since the attack and there’s no official update from the city. In fact, the questions asked to Sergeant LaQuitta Wade (spokesman for Birmingham police) were redirected to Birmingham’s Office of Public Information.

The surprising part is that Governor Kay Ivey already established a cybersecurity operations center (the first of its kind in Alabama) in 2018. This center was supposed to tackle and minimize the impact of cyber-attacks in all 146 agencies of the state.

The only silver lining here is that these types of attacks aren’t very sophisticated.

In this case, for instance, the websites were only down for as long as the hackers kept sending in fake traffic. However, regardless of the severity of a cyberattack, it’s still disruptive and needs to be eradicated.

Read more: Nationwide cyber attack slows down prescription processing across pharmacies 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 What Does China Have To Say About The Tiktok Ban?
2 Alabama Government Websites Hit By Cyberattack, Anonymous Sudan Claims Responsibility 
3 Arm’s Shares Rise as Wall Street Eyes IPO Lock-up Expiration
4 80+ Alarming Workplace Accident Statistics 2024
5 Top 3 Tokens that could turn $100 into $1000 in March 

Latest News

What Does China Have To Say About The TikTok Ban?
News

What Does China Have To Say About The Tiktok Ban?

Krishi Chowdhary
Arm's Shares Rise as Wall Street Eyes IPO Lock-up Expiration
News

Arm’s Shares Rise as Wall Street Eyes IPO Lock-up Expiration

Damien Fisher

Shares of Arm Holdings, the British chip designer backed by SoftBank Group, jumped 2.1% to $129.50 on Tuesday. This comes as investors brace for increased trading activity following the expiration of...

Workplace Accident Statistics
Statistics

80+ Alarming Workplace Accident Statistics 2024

Susan Laborde

Despite the numerous technological advancements, employees regretfully sustain injuries. Machine-related injuries in companies have the potential to be fatal. Some of the most frequent injuries reported by employees include overexertion,...

Crypto News

Top 3 Tokens that could turn $100 into $1000 in March 

Will Macmaster
EU Approves AI Laws To Oversee The Use Of AI In Real World
News

EU Approves A One-Of-Its-Kind AI Law That Will Oversee The Use Of AI In Europe

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta Sues Ex-VP For Stealing And Sharing Trade Secrets
News

Meta Sues Ex-VP For Stealing Trade Secrets And Sharing Them With His New Employer

Krishi Chowdhary
BNB
Crypto News

BNB Price Break 2-Year High – Can the Momentum Be Sustained?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.