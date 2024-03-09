Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Alibaba Group’s Lingxi Game to Witness A Leadership Change As Older Team Steps Down for Younger Executives
News

Alibaba Group’s Lingxi Game to Witness A Leadership Change As Older Team Steps Down for Younger Executives

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Alibaba Group’s video game arm, Lingxi Games, is set to undergo a significant leadership restructuring. An internal memo circulated among staff revealed that the current management team will step down and allow younger executives to take over.

Notably, since 2023, Alibaba has been promoting young talent born after 1985 and infusing their skills into its management team. 

Alibaba Seeks To Avoid The Old Tradition

According to the tech giant, this approach will help foster a startup mindset and promote innovation to avoid getting stuck in outdated practices.

The latest move is part of a broader organizational restructuring at Alibaba, where the firm has adopted a holding company management model and divided its business into six major units.

According to the report, Zhan Zhonghui, the current head of Lingxi Games, announced the move in a company-wide email. Zhonghui said he, alongside two other executives, will step down from their roles by the end of March. 

According to some sources, Zhuo Bingshu, an adept game producer in his mid-30s, will be taking over Zhonghui’s position.

Notably, Zhan Zhonghui, approximately 50 years old, founded Guangzhou Ejoy in 2011 and served as the CEO. Ejoy was later acquired by Alibaba in 2017 and rebranded to Lingxi Games.

Interestingly, Lingxi Games gained prominence for its mobile game Three Kingdom Tactics, which was released in 2019 and produced by Zhou.

The game lets players compete with one another to build empires. Three Kingdom Tactics rapidly grew in popularity and was really successful. It amassed more than $1 billion in revenue within the first two years of its launch, according to a report by SensorTower

The upcoming transition signals a new era for Lingxi Games as the younger generation steers the gaming division’s future endeavors.

Other Top Firms Observing Similar Management Restructuring

Alibaba’s gaming arm is not the only division observing a leadership change; its domestic e-commerce, local services division, and cloud services have also witnessed leadership changes over the past year. 

Other prominent companies have recently observed similar changes, too, to allow them to effectively adapt to evolving business sectors.

Some examples include Google, Microsoft, Domino Pizza, IBM, and Amazon. Google restructured its organization by creating Alphabet, a new holding company. This move aimed to enhance focus and efficiency by dividing the company into several entities.

Under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft also underwent a restructuring phase in 2013. This initiative addressed internal challenges and sought to foster innovation across the organization. In January 2024, Amazon saw some leadership changes, with John Felton, its SVP of Worldwide Operations, switching to AWS, the firm’s tech solutions arm.

Felton’s role was later assumed by Udit Madan, who has worked with Amazon for over 15 years and led the company’s global delivery services. Similarly, Domino’s Pizza successfully implemented change management strategies to overcome challenges and drive growth.

Technological advancements and operational enhancements were crucial in driving its operations in the unstable pizza industry.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High
2 Shiba Inu Team Reveals An Upcoming Huge SHIB Burn – Will it Impact the Price Trend?
3 Alibaba Group’s Lingxi Game to Witness A Leadership Change As Older Team Steps Down for Younger Executives
4 Nvidia Adds $1 Trillion To Its Market Cap In Just 3 Months This Year; Beating Other Tech Giants 
5 Meta Is Investing In A Massive AI Model That Will Power Its Entire Video Ecosystem

Latest News

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High
Crypto News

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Reach $14.6 If the XRP/BTC Pair Reclaims All-time High

Damien Fisher
Shiba Inu Team Reveals An Upcoming Huge SHIB Burn - Will it Impact the Price Trend?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Team Reveals An Upcoming Huge SHIB Burn – Will it Impact the Price Trend?

Damien Fisher

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has committed to several burn initiatives to reduce the massive supply of meme coins. With the support of its robust community and related inclusive technology, Shiba...

Nvidia Adds $1 Trillion To Its Market Cap In Just 3 Months This Year
News

Nvidia Adds $1 Trillion To Its Market Cap In Just 3 Months This Year; Beating Other Tech Giants 

Krishi Chowdhary

Nvidia has had an amazing start to the year. It’s just the third month and its market capital has already increased by $1 trillion in this year alone — almost...

Meta Is Investing In An AI Model To Power Its Video Ecosystem
News

Meta Is Investing In A Massive AI Model That Will Power Its Entire Video Ecosystem

Krishi Chowdhary
Interesting Oligarchs Statistics
Statistics

23 Mind-boggling Oligarchs Statistics to Know in 2024

Jeff Beckman
crypto trader
Crypto News

Successful Cryptocurrency Analyst Shares His Presale Investments

Will Macmaster
shiba inu crypto explode_Easy-Resize.com
Crypto News

Meme Coins See Explosive Growth: 5 Tokens to Keep an Eye On

Will Macmaster

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.