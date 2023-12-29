Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Alibaba to Face Lawsuit Over Sale of Counterfeit Squishmallows
News

Alibaba to Face Lawsuit Over Sale of Counterfeit Squishmallows

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

According to a Reuters report, Alibaba is facing a suit in the United States in line with the ruling of a judge in Manhattan. Essentially, the judge has rejected the firm’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit regarding the sale of fake Squishmallows on its online platforms.

Notably, this legal battle first surfaced on November 22 when Kelly Toys, a toymaking firm owned by Berkshire Hathaway, filed a lawsuit against approximately 90 merchants, accusing them of a similar act.

Judge Denies Alibaba’s Lawsuit Dismissal

The filing from Kelly Toys asserted that Alibaba was fully aware of the copyright and trademark violations by several merchants. Beyond that, the firm claims that Alibaba also participated in the act, showing its total compliance with the merchants.

Kelly Toys further reflected on six previous lawsuits, which Alibaba is currently facing, stating that the company should be more mindful of its three-strike policies given such an unfavorable condition.

The case even delves deeper with Alibaba granting some statuses, including Gold Supplier and Verified, to some of the merchants who were involved in the trademark and copyright violation.

As the case piled up, Alibaba argued that Kelly Toys didn’t prove the company’s direct involvement in the infringements. They also contended that the accuser was trying to avoid the responsibility of controlling intellectual property, which is evident in how they propose strict measures against sellers.

Meanwhile, Alibaba and its legal representatives have yet to respond to requests for comments. Also, the judge has not made a final decision on the merits of the lawsuit.

Alibaba Deals with Similar Case in Q1 2023

Alibaba has been under the radar of the United States court even before the current case. A notable scenario surfaced in March 2023 when U.S. Judge George Daniels determined that the company would face the court regarding its business practices.

While the judge ruled that Alibaba must confront claims of defrauding shareholders concerning its alleged monopolistic practices, he simultaneously dismissed certain aspects of the case. 

Notably, the claims related to a shelved initial public offering (IPO) for Alibaba’s affiliate, Ant Group, were among those dismissed.

Furthermore, the lawsuit brought by shareholders asserted that Alibaba concealed regulatory concerns surrounding the IPO of Ant Group, particularly concerning the Alipay mobile payment platform.

The IPO, with an estimated value of around $37 billion, faced obstacles in 2020 when Chinese authorities intervened, leading to its cancellation.

Importantly, Judge Daniels clarified that shareholders lacked standing to sue over the Ant Group matter since the IPO did not materialize, preventing any buying or selling of Ant shares.

However, the judge allowed the shareholders to proceed with their claims against Alibaba, focusing on allegations regarding its monopolistic practices and unfair competition.

This legal development came amidst increased scrutiny of major tech companies in the United States and abroad over issues concerning antitrust matters and market competition.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Google Resolves $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit, Nears Settlement Approval
2 Alibaba to Face Lawsuit Over Sale of Counterfeit Squishmallows
3 New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement
4 Cryptocurrency Market Trend – 10 Years Of Growth, Changes, Advances, And Setbacks
5 Bitcoin (BTC) Prepares for Massive Rally – What’s the Next Price Target?

Latest News

Google Resolves $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit, Nears Settlement
News

Google Resolves $5 Billion Privacy Lawsuit, Nears Settlement Approval

Krishi Chowdhary
New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement
News

New York Times Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement

Damien Fisher

The New York Times (NYT) has taken legal action against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging the unauthorized use of millions of NYT articles to train AI chatbots.  The lawsuit, filed in...

Cryptocurrency Market Trend - 10 Years Of Growth, Changes, Advances, And Setbacks
Crypto News

Cryptocurrency Market Trend – 10 Years Of Growth, Changes, Advances, And Setbacks

Damien Fisher

Cryptocurrency has passed through different stages and impacts over the past decade. Though some assets survived the test of time and maintained impressive market value, others suffered and crumbled under...

Bitcoin (BTC) Prepares for Massive Rally - What’s the Next Price Target?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Prepares for Massive Rally – What’s the Next Price Target?

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 28 December – BSV, ARB, And LDO

Nick Dunn
Apple Secures Legal Victory to Resume Selling its Smartwatches
News

Apple Secures Legal Victory to Resume Selling its Smartwatches Amidst Controversy

Krishi Chowdhary
The New York Times Sues AI Giants in a Copyright Battle
News

The New York Times Engages in a Copyright Battle Over Digital Content Usage with AI Giants

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.