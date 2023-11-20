Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Alibaba’s Shares Dip 10%, Dropping Market Value by $20 Billion
News

Alibaba’s Shares Dip 10%, Dropping Market Value by $20 Billion

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group witnessed a significant market downturn as its Hong Kong-listed shares plunged by 10% on Friday. This abrupt drop wiped approximately $20 billion off Alibaba’s market value.

Notably, it was a direct consequence of the company’s unexpected decision to abandon plans for the spin-off of its cloud business.

As it announced on Thursday, the decision resulted from uncertainties arising from U.S. restrictions on exports of semiconductor chips utilized in AI applications to China. 

Alibaba Share Prices Fall

The market reaction in Asia was swift, marking one of Alibaba’s most substantial one-day falls in over a year. This decline followed the 9% drop in the company’s U.S.-listed securities on the same day.

Alibaba, once valued at around $830 billion in October 2020, has seen a stark decline in its market valuation, now standing at less than a quarter of that amount.

The company has been grappling with challenges, including its prominent role in Beijing’s technology sector crackdown and the broader economic slowdown in China. Notably, its decision to halt the cloud business spin-off comes as China’s tech companies face increased difficulties obtaining crucial chip supplies from U.S. companies due to export curbs.

In March, Alibaba had initially announced plans to carve out its cloud business as part of a significant restructuring, breaking the company into six units. Analysts had once predicted that the Cloud division’s value would range from $41 billion to $60 billion.

However, the regulatory scrutiny on the sector due to the substantial amount of data it manages raised concerns. This week, Tencent Holdings raised similar worries, stating that the restrictions would force the company to seek domestically produced alternatives.

In addition to the cloud business, Alibaba also put on hold the listing plan for its Freshippo groceries business and reported plans to conduct a Hong Kong IPO for its logistics arm, Cainiao.

The company is also gearing up for external fundraising for its international digital commerce unit and housing platforms such as Lazada and Alibaba.com.

Despite the challenges, Alibaba remains focused on its strategic direction, emphasizing growth in the cloud business and investments in artificial intelligence (AI) drivers.

Alibaba’s Initial Dividend Payout

Beyond these plans, Alibaba is set to make history with its inaugural annual cash dividend payout in 2023. The board of directors has given the green light for a $0.125 per ordinary share or $1 per American depositary share cash dividend for the financial year, totaling an impressive $2.5 billion.

This dividend distribution underscores Alibaba’s commitment to sharing profits with its shareholders. The payout is scheduled for December 21, 2023, at the close of business, aligning with Hong Kong and New York time zones.

Looking ahead, Alibaba emphasized its intention to conduct an annual review to determine future dividend amounts. This evaluation will consider factors such as business fundamentals and capital requirements, ensuring a strategic and well-founded approach.

During the recent earnings call, focus was placed on Cainiao, the division actively pursuing an IPO.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Alibaba’s Shares Dip 10%, Dropping Market Value by $20 Billion
2 Crypto Lobby Spending for 2023 Could Exceed the 2022 Record, Report Reveals
3 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Poised for Exponential Growth: Projections Suggest an 1810% Surge by 2032
4 Optus Admits Lack of Preparedness for Nationwide Outage During Testimony to Lawmakers
5 Workday Inc. Statistics 2023: Astonishing Numbers Behind the Rise

Latest News

Crypto Lobby Spending for 2023 Could Exceed the 2022 Record, Report Reveals
News

Crypto Lobby Spending for 2023 Could Exceed the 2022 Record, Report Reveals

Damien Fisher
Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Poised for Exponential Growth: Projections Suggest an 1810% Surge by 2032

Damien Fisher

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) has claimed the spotlight as analysts project an astonishing 1810% surge by 2032. This bullish projection comes from the crypto analytics platform DigitalCoinPrice, which is prominent...

Optus Admits Lack of Preparedness for Nationwide Outage During Testimony to Lawmakers
News

Optus Admits Lack of Preparedness for Nationwide Outage During Testimony to Lawmakers

Damien Fisher

Australia’s telecom giant, Optus, has come under intense scrutiny after a network-wide outage on November 8. This network outage left nearly half the country without phone or internet services for...

Key Workday Inc. Statistics
Statistics

Workday Inc. Statistics 2023: Astonishing Numbers Behind the Rise

Jeff Beckman
Online Travel Booking Major Statistics
Statistics

70+ Stunning Online Travel Booking Statistics (2023 Figures)

Susan Laborde
NordPass Exposes Alarming Trends in Password Habits
News

NordPass Exposes Alarming Trends in Password Habits

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI’s Surprising Power Shift That Ousted Sam Altman as CEO
News

OpenAI’s Surprising Power Shift That Ousted Sam Altman as CEO

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.