Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Alphabet Workers Union Calls Google Layoffs ‘Needless’
News

Alphabet Workers Union Calls Google Layoffs ‘Needless’

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Alphabet Workers Union Calls Google Layoffs ‘Needless’

Considering Google makes billions of dollars, its recent practice of mass layoffs is needless – claimed the Alphabet Workers Union.

The comment comes right after Google decided to get rid of thousands of employees working in its engineering, voice-assistance, and hardware teams. “Tonight, Google began another round of needless layoffs”, the union wrote in a post on X.

Google, however, defended the latest round of layoffs. The move is aimed at increasing efficiency and focusing resources on higher priorities, the tech giant said. Job cuts are taking place on teams dedicated to Google Assistant, Fitbit, and augmented reality hardware.

Can’t Fire Workers While Making Billions, Union Says

In its post, the union claimed that it was unethical of Google to continue with the layoffs at a time when it has been making billions every quarter. For reference, the tech giant made $76.3bn (£59.9bn) in revenues during the third quarter of 2023, recording a net income of $19.7bn.

Google has consistently maintained that layoffs are necessary in order to adapt to evolving industry dynamics and economic uncertainty.

However, there has been a series of layoffs at Google, with thousands of jobs being cut. In January 2023, Google decided to curtail 6% of its workforce, which amounted to about 12,000 employees.

As tech companies continue to automate numerous jobs, there has been a sharp drop in the need for manpower in various areas. This has made the layoffs a necessary move for cost-cutting and increased efficiency, as Google and other tech giants emphasized while cutting jobs.

Regarding the latest round of layoffs, Google previously said that it would be cutting a few hundred roles across the hardware, engineering, and AI assistance teams.

While the company didn’t specify the exact number, the Alphabet Workers Union later determined that there have been about 1,000 layoffs in this round. A majority of these layoffs took place in Google’s augmented reality hardware division.

On the same day, Google made an announcement that 17 “underutilized” features of Google Assistant are going to be depreciated. These include starting a meditation session with Calm using voice commands, playing audiobooks, and sending emails.

Mass Layoffs: A Growing Trend

Unfortunately for IT workers, mass layoffs have become a recurring trend across companies of varying scales. Google is far from the only company cutting jobs in droves. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram has slashed over 20,000 jobs.

In December 2023, Spotify announced that it would be curtailing 17% of its global workforce. It’s worth noting that the streaming giant had already carried out two rounds of layoffs earlier last year.

Not long ago, hundreds of Amazon employees working in its Prime Video and studio units were laid off, along with 500 others who worked on Twitch, Amazon’s live-streaming platform.

In March 2023, Amazon announced that it would be laying off 9,000 workers in addition to the 18,000 job cuts it previously announced in January. With tech companies developing and implementing AI solutions at a rapid rate, the trend is only expected to continue.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Alphabet Workers Union Calls Google Layoffs ‘Needless’
2 Chinese Firm Exploits Apple AirDrop Vulnerability, Which Apple Was Aware Of Since 2019
3 Post Bitcoin ETF Approval; Prominent Crypto Trader Brandt Reevalutes Ethereum Outlook
4 SHEIN Statistics – The Brand’s Place, Reach & Controversies
5 eBay Faces $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Campaign Against Newsletter Owners

Latest News

Chinese Firm Exploits Apple AirDrop Vulnerability
News

Chinese Firm Exploits Apple AirDrop Vulnerability, Which Apple Was Aware Of Since 2019

Krishi Chowdhary
Post Bitcoin ETF Approval; Prominent Crypto Trader Brandt Reevalutes Ethereum Outlook
News

Post Bitcoin ETF Approval; Prominent Crypto Trader Brandt Reevalutes Ethereum Outlook

Damien Fisher

The crypto space and market have continued to record diverse changes and sentiments after the spot Bitcoin ETF approval. Many prominent personalities and market participants have started readjusting their ideas and...

Woman on beach looking at SHEIN app on phone
Statistics

SHEIN Statistics – The Brand’s Place, Reach & Controversies

Kate Sukhanova

As one of the world’s largest fashion e-commerce retailers, SHEIN statistics and announcements are all over news. The company might be taking the world by storm, but its path hasn’t...

eBay Faces $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Campaign
News

eBay Faces $3 Million Fine Over Harassment Campaign Against Newsletter Owners

Krishi Chowdhary
Steam Mandates AI Disclosure for Game Developers
News

Steam Implements New Policy Mandating AI Disclosure for Game Developers

Krishi Chowdhary
Spot Bitcoin ETF Approved, Bull-Bear Debate Centers On Potential Spot XRP ETF
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETF Approved, Bull-Bear Debate Centers On Potential Spot XRP ETF

Damien Fisher
SUI Breaks $0.9 Resistance Zone as Investors Eye Sponge V2; Is It Still Worth Buying?
Crypto News

SUI Breaks $0.9 Resistance Zone as Investors Eye Sponge V2; Is It Still Worth Buying?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.