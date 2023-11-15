Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft Will Not Challenge EU Law – Details
News

Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft Will Not Challenge EU Law – Details

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In a recent development, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft have expressed their compliance with the European Union’s antitrust law. Both companies stated that they would not oppose the decision of the EU Digital Market Act (DMA) law that views them as gatekeepers.

This move comes after the European Union identified 22 global gatekeeper services operated by six major tech companies. Microsoft and other tech giants must comply with the new rules as part of the EU’s broader efforts to regulate the activities of Big Tech companies.

Tech Giants to Comply with EU Rules

According to the law, these tech giants must simplify user transitions between competing services, such as internet browsers and social media platforms.

The DMA mandates gatekeepers to ensure all their apps are interoperable with competitors. This will allow users to choose the pre-installed applications on their smart devices. In other words, with this leverage, users can choose what app to delete or keep.

This regulation applies to services offered by Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, and TikTok owner ByteDance. The companies have until November 16 to challenge their gatekeeper designation and associated requirements. However, Microsoft and Google have chosen to accept their roles under the DMA.

Microsoft expressed its commitment to work with the European Commission to fulfill obligations related to Windows and LinkedIn. Meanwhile, industry sources suggest that other companies, such as TikTok, may file challenges.

This is because TikTok had previously shown signs of disagreeing with its gatekeeper designation.

On the other hand, Apple, according to a Bloomberg report, is also anticipated to challenge its classification, though the company has not officially commented on these reports.

In addition, Google is also dealing with more severe DMA rules despite Google’s diverse portfolio of services like Search, Maps, and Android OS. However, Google stated it will not challenge the decision, while Amazon and Meta have yet to comment.

Meanwhile, implementing the DMA rule will, in turn, pave the way for smaller firms to compete with major tech companies like Google Pay and Apple Wallet. This development primarily marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts by regulatory bodies to address the market jam of significant tech players.

Tech Companies Deal with Additional Rules

The European Union has long been taking significant strides to curb major players in the tech space. While the DMA is chief among other regulations, tech companies face the Digital Service Act (DSA) rule.

The DSA is a comprehensive regulatory framework addressing aspects ranging from social media moderation to targeted advertising and counterfeit goods in e-commerce.

Besides that, it imposes responsibilities on major players like Facebook, Google, and TikTok, subjecting them to heightened regulation if they have 45 million or more users. It also applies if they constitute 10 percent of the EU’s population.

Furthermore, the DSA extends its reach to any business offering digital services to Europeans. However, smaller-scale entities face fewer regulatory obligations compared to the industry’s giants.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft Will Not Challenge EU Law – Details
2 Cardano ADA Price Slumps While New Bitcoin Alternative Surges in Presale
3 20 Amazon Seller Statistics & Facts You Need to Know in 2023
4 The Economics of Christmas – A Statistical Look at Holiday Spending
5 Users Will Now Be Able to Delete Their Threads Accounts Separately

Latest News

Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano ADA Price Slumps While New Bitcoin Alternative Surges in Presale

Nick Dunn
Main Amazon Seller Statistics
Statistics

20 Amazon Seller Statistics & Facts You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman

Online shopping has taken off recently, with Amazon leading the way. The e-commerce giant dominates the marketplace by focusing on seller success and customer experience. Amazon offers unparalleled shopping and...

Economics of Christmas holiday statistics
Statistics

The Economics of Christmas – A Statistical Look at Holiday Spending

Kate Sukhanova

The economics of Christmas are a big deal for the global economy – and we’re not just talking about buying Christmas gifts for economists. Indeed, the Christmas shopping phenomenon carves...

Users Will be Able to Delete Their Threads Accounts Separatel
News

Users Will Now Be Able to Delete Their Threads Accounts Separately

Krishi Chowdhary
TikTok Banned in Nepal over Detrimental Effects on Harmony
News

TikTok Banned in Nepal Over Detrimental Effects on Social Harmony

Krishi Chowdhary
Major WeChat Statistics
Statistics

2023 WeChat Statistics: Unveiling Crucial Insights and Trends

Susan Laborde
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 13 November – TIA, KLAY, And FIL

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.