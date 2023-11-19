Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Altman Might Launch A New AI Venture Or Return To OpenAI
News

Altman Might Launch A New AI Venture Or Return To OpenAI

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Altman Might Launch A New AI Venture Or Return To OpenAI

There has been a massive backlash following Sam Altman’s removal as the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind the revolutionary ChatGPT. Several employees have threatened to quit if Altman is not reinstated by the end of the week.

Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president, had also quit after Altman was ousted abruptly and without explanation by the board.

Khosla Ventures, a promoter of OpenAI and an Altman loyalist, has demanded the return of Altman to the board, promising to back him in whatever venture Altman undertakes next.

There have been discussions of Sam starting a new AI venture or even returning to OpenAI. However, there are not many details available on the matter, and things are in ambiguous territory right now.

Reportedly, Jony Ive, Apple’s former design chief, and Altman have been discussing the possibility of groundbreaking AI hardware, details of which remain undisclosed as of now.

However, Altman seems to have a loyal base of employees and professionals who are putting constant pressure on OpenAI to take back their decision.

Microsoft, OpenAI’s biggest investor, seems to be in damage control mode, as it is pondering a possible Altman reinstatement as it fears a mass exodus of its valuable talent pool.

Altman’s Role in AI Advancements

Sam Altman has been the face of OpenAI ever since it launched its revolutionary ChatGPT last year. The AI model has seen various upgrades since its launch, with the ChatGPT-4 Turbo being the latest one. With ChatGPT, AI reached the general public as various industries saw an increasing use of AI tools.

However, unlike other tech giant CEOs, Sam focuses on “responsible AI usage”, which is why OpenAI was initially a non-profit venture. It later made a subsidiary with capped profits to offer limited returns to investors.

CTO Mira Murati is temporarily overseeing OpenAI matters as CEO for the moment. 

Sam had also voiced his concerns over the unchecked growth of AI and proposed forming a committee to oversee AI developments, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed this suggestion with open arms.

The hasty removal of Altman with ambiguous explanations like he “wasn’t consistently candid in his communications” raises doubts about the intention of the OpenAI board members.

While some people speculate that this has to do with the recent DDoS attack on OpenAI, the matter seems to be far more complicated than that.

The board said that it had lost confidence in Altman’s capabilities as a CEO. However, it is worth noting that the OpenAI board consisted of just six members.

Apart from Sam and Greg, Ilya Sutskever — OpenAI co-founder Tasha McCauley, Adam D’Angelo, and Helen Toner form the board. Thus, in essence, it seems like four members were not satisfied with how Altman operated — an incident that is enough to raise eyebrows across the industry.

Although things are not certain now, Altman seems to have amassed massive support following his removal. It will be interesting to see how OpenAI and Microsoft weather this storm if they manage to do so.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 China Claims To Have Developed World’s Fastest Internet Network
2 Altman Might Launch A New AI Venture Or Return To OpenAI
3 Advertiser Exodus Intensifies Crisis at X Following Musk’s Antisemitic Controversy
4 OpenAI CEO and Founder Sam Altman Fired As Board Loses Confidence In His Leadership
5 The Digital Shopping Revolution: A Statistical Analysis of Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday

Latest News

China Claims To Have Developed World’s Fastest Internet Network
News

China Claims To Have Developed World’s Fastest Internet Network

Krishi Chowdhary
Advertiser Exodus Intensifies at X After Musk's Antisemitic Storm
News

Advertiser Exodus Intensifies Crisis at X Following Musk’s Antisemitic Controversy

Krishi Chowdhary

In a remarkable turn of events, major advertisers are severing ties with X after Musk publicly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory recently. This triggered significant repercussions, with several high-profile brands...

OpenAI CEO and Founder Sam Altman Fired
News

OpenAI CEO and Founder Sam Altman Fired As Board Loses Confidence In His Leadership

Krishi Chowdhary

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, abruptly fired its co-founder and (now ex) CEO Sam Altman on Friday. Following his termination, Altman will also be stepping down from OpenAI’s board of...

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday
Statistics

The Digital Shopping Revolution: A Statistical Analysis of Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday

Kate Sukhanova
Key Mobile Marketing Statistics
Statistics

Key 2023 Mobile Marketing Statistics: 20+ Insights You Can’t Miss

Jeff Beckman
YouTube’s AI Usage for Musical Cloning Raises Questions
News

YouTube’s Launch of Dream Track to Use AI for Musical Cloning Raises Questions

Krishi Chowdhary
AI May Impact Teaching As OpenAI Explores The Academic Sector
News

Generative AI May Impact Classroom Teaching As OpenAI Explores The Academic Sector

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.