Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Altman’s Project Q* — The Primary Reason Behind The OpenAI Fiasco
News

Altman’s Project Q* — The Primary Reason Behind The OpenAI Fiasco

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Altman's Project Q* — The Primary Reason Behind OpenAI Fiasco

In a startling turn of events, researchers at OpenAI have reportedly discovered a potentially hazardous breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI), which eventually led to the ousting of its CEO, Sam Altman.

This project, known as “Q*”, came to the attention of the directors through staff members who were concerned about its dangers.

The discovery of this AI was a key factor that led to the dismissal of Altman before he returned to his position in a week. The board expressed concerns about working on an AI technology without understanding its consequences fully.

The internal turmoil at OpenAI escalated following Altman’s dismissal when more than 700 employees threatened to leave the company in solidarity with Altman and eventually join Microsoft.

OpenAI researchers sent a letter that mentioned the secret project Q*. This project had the potential to achieve AGI (artificial general intelligence), which implies autonomous systems can surpass human capabilities in tasks deemed economically valuable.

What is Project Q*, the next-generation AI?

According to sources, Project Q* has the potential to solve critical problems, further boosting the development of generative AI.

While the current generative AI models are capable of executing creative tasks such as translating language or writing, Q* takes AI capabilities a notch higher by reasoning things mathematically.

The ambitious goals of the “AI Scientist” team align with the vision held by the company’s CEO, as he wanted to push the boundaries of AI and work on AGI further.

This takes AI close to human-like intelligence, which happens to be a novel breakthrough in scientific research. This presents a shift in paradigm in the field of AI.

Although researchers were optimistic about the potential use of AGI, board members raised safety concerns about the potential dangers of AI.

While the exact nature of these concerns isn’t clear, the board considered them to be serious enough to dismiss Altman.

Within OpenAI, discussions also revealed the operation of a team called “AI scientist”, created by merging the teams “Math Gen” and “Code Gen”. The objective of this group is to optimize existing AI models to boost reasoning capabilities to execute scientific tasks.

How Does The Situation Stand After Altman’s Return?

Now that Altman has returned to OpenAI as its CEO, things look ambitious for the tech company. Altman has expressed his intentions to make ChatGPT one of the most rapidly expanding software applications.

The project is promising enough to attract Microsoft, which has a 49% stake in OpenAI. With both these tech companies jointly working, it remains to be seen how they progress on developing AGI.

Besides, the OpenAI CEO recently announced some new tools and expressed his optimism about major artificial intelligence advancements at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Four times now in the history of OpenAI, the most recent time was just in the last couple weeks, I’ve gotten to be in the room, when we sort of push the veil of ignorance back and the frontier of discovery forward, and getting to do that is the professional honor of a lifetime.Sam Altman

With Project Q* now being revealed and the return of Altman to his position, critical questions loom about the ethics and safety around advanced research on AI. The future of AI largely hinges on the development of these futuristic technologies.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Altman’s Project Q* — The Primary Reason Behind The OpenAI Fiasco
2 Google’s Countdown Begins As Dormant Users May Lose Access To Their Accounts
3 Terra Classic Trading Volume Skyrocketed to New All-Time High. Are Investors Coming Back?
4 The Root Network Rewards Stakers With 362K XRP And 4.7M ROOT Coins
5 Nvidia Delays AI Chip Launch in China Amid Export Rule Compliance

Latest News

Google's Countdown Begin As Dormant Users May Lose Accounts
News

Google’s Countdown Begins As Dormant Users May Lose Access To Their Accounts

Krishi Chowdhary
Terra Classic
News

Terra Classic Trading Volume Skyrocketed to New All-Time High. Are Investors Coming Back?

Damien Fisher

Terra Classic, LUNC, is recording a notable increase in daily transactions, reaching an impressive 590,000. This surge in activity shows a resurgence in user engagement within the blockchain ecosystem.  The...

Root Network
Crypto News

The Root Network Rewards Stakers With 362K XRP And 4.7M ROOT Coins

Damien Fisher

The decentralized blockchain, the Root Network, announced the sharing of its staking rewards to customers. Notably, the platform has been incorporated with the XRP Ledger DEX. The Root Network took...

Nvidia Delays AI Chip Launch in China Amid Export Rule Compliance
News

Nvidia Delays AI Chip Launch in China Amid Export Rule Compliance

Damien Fisher
Nomads Seek Open Discussions and Ideas in China’s Southwest, Dali
News

Nomads Seek Open Discussions and Ideas in China’s Southwest, Dali

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on November 24 - BLUR, GAS, And SUI
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 24 – BLUR, GAS, And SUI

Nick Dunn
SUI Price Prediction: Sui Price Surges. Is $0.9 the Next Resistance Level
Crypto News

SUI Price Prediction: Sui Price Surges. Is $0.9 the Next Resistance Level?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.