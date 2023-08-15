Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Amazon Leverages AI to Summarize Product Reviews, Raises Concerns About Authenticity
News

Amazon Leverages AI to Summarize Product Reviews, Raises Concerns About Authenticity

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Amazon Leverages AI to Summarize Product Reviews

In a significant move towards enhancing the user shopping experience, Amazon has developed a new feature that leverages the power of generative AI to write concise summaries of product reviews based on customer feedback.

This revolutionary feature, as seen in the Amazon app, aims to help potential buyers with concise insights into its products.

Amazon is incorporating these AI-generated summaries strategically below the product descriptions of its pages. These reviews encapsulate customer feedback based on multiple reviews.

Besides, these AI-generated descriptions include frequently used keywords describing the product.

Elevating the Buying Experience to a New Level

The innovative approach from the eCommerce giant aims to ease up the buying process for customers. With these concise summaries available, buyers need not comb through the extensive reviews annually.

For instance, the automated snippet for 3D Smart TV from LG focuses on exceptional streaming speeds and ease of setup. In this summary, there’s a list of features like ‘stability’ and ‘ease of use’.

Once the readers click on these features, they can view relevant comments that other buyers have left for the product.

Vaughn Schermerhorn, Director of Community Shopping at Amazon, emphasized the importance of trustworthy reviews. He stated,

We welcome authentic reviews — whether positive or negative — but strictly prohibit fake reviews that intentionally mislead customers by providing information that is not impartial, authentic, or intended for that product or service.Vaughn Schermerhorn

The Downsides of AI-Generated Content

Amazon is fully aware of the potential pitfalls of using AI-generated content in product reviews. Particularly, it’s crucial for the brand to weigh the fallouts when it comes to the authenticity of these reviews.

Therefore, Amazon has developed stringent measures to combat fake reviews that might end up misleading customers.

According to a report from the US Federal Trade Commission, around 27.6% of all reviews on Amazon are fake.

The machine-learning algorithms of Amazon have been designed to meticulously evaluate different data points to assess the level of authenticity.

This includes the account history of the reviewer and activities on the account. A team of human moderators has been entrusted with the task of ensuring the integrity of the content.

Despite Amazon’s stringent approach to using generative tools for summarizing product reviews, certain concerns still linger about the rampant proliferation of fake reviews.

The tendency to produce content using AI opens up more scope for fake reviews to show up on the platform.

The new AI-generated review highlights use only our trusted review corpus from verified purchases, ensuring that customers can easily understand the community’s opinions at a glance.Vaughn Schermerhorn

Interestingly, some reviews even admit to having been created by AI tools. Thus, there are concerns regarding the credibility of numerous comments on Amazon’s products.

Amazon’s Efforts to Enhance User Experience

The inception of AI-generated summaries seems to be a promising solution for consumers who are overwhelmed with information and look out for reliable and concise product insights before purchasing. Amazon’s dedication to enhancing its user experience is undeniable.

In the previous year, a staggering 125 million customers contributed 1.5 billion reviews and ratings on the platform.

While AI-generated summaries hold the potential to revolutionize product review engagement, ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of these reviews continue to be a challenge.

Amazon needs to strike a balance between authenticity and innovation to safeguard the trust of its customers.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Amazon Leverages AI to Summarize Product Reviews, Raises Concerns About Authenticity
2 Health Data of 4.1 Million Americans Compromised in Major IBM Breach
3 Shiba Inu Volume Drops By 28% Making Investors To Search For Better Alternatives
4 OnlyFans Net Worth, Revenue, and Profit Statistics
5 Startling Disputes at Work Statistics to Know in 2023

Latest News

Millions of Americans' Health Data Compromised in IBM Breach
News

Health Data of 4.1 Million Americans Compromised in Major IBM Breach

Krishi Chowdhary
Shib
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Volume Drops By 28% Making Investors To Search For Better Alternatives

Nick Dunn

In the wake of a significant 28% decline in Shiba Inu’s trading volume, the outlook for this crypto asset enters a phase of heightened uncertainty, despite having an upward movement.  Today...

OnlyFans revenue statistics
Statistics

OnlyFans Net Worth, Revenue, and Profit Statistics

Kate Sukhanova

With its astronomical user growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to presume that OnlyFans’ revenue and profits have also skyrocketed. And indeed, they have. OnlyFans’ 2021 net...

Workplace Violence
Statistics

Startling Disputes at Work Statistics to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Goes Bearish, Here’s What Might Make Investors Rich

Nick Dunn
Coinbase
News

Six Securities Law Scholars File Amicus Brief Siding Coinbase

Damien Fisher
How an AI Platform That Can Unearth the Next Pepe is the Future of Crypto - $3.4M Raised in Presale
Crypto News

How an AI Platform That Can Unearth the Next Pepe is the Future of Crypto – $3.4M Raised in Presale

Will Macmaster

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.