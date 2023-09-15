Amazon Revolutionizes Product Descriptions with Gen AI, But Kindle Authors Face Stringent Norms

In an attempt to reshape the eCommerce landscape, Amazon has announced its latest innovation — a generative AI customized for sellers on the platform. With this groundbreaking feature, Amazon is poised to revolutionize its product descriptions for merchandise.

Interestingly, Flipkart, one of the major rivals of Amazon, launched an AI-enabled catalog that would help sellers develop convincing product listings.

Amazon, in its official announcement, stated that the service would “dramatically improve the listing creation and management experience for sellers”.

The new-age technology would simplify the process of creating detailed product descriptions for its products.

This would go a long way in enriching the existing listings, helping customers make more informed decisions while purchasing.

This AI service leverages an LLM that allows sellers to incorporate concise product descriptions in a few words or sentences. The AI engine takes over the task from this point.

The generative tool can produce high-quality content that sellers can review and refine. Next, the text would be submitted to the catalog for Amazon to publish along with its products.

Recently, Amazon also launched a similar AI tool to write product review summaries so that users don’t have to go through thousands of user reviews.

Amazon’s Commitment to Provide Accurate and Engaging Information

Amazon’s vision for this initiative is clear — it wants its customers to receive “more complete, consistent, and engaging product information” to enhance their shopping experiences.

However, one question looms large. How will Amazon customers determine whether the books and publications sold on the platform are not AI-generated? Amazon’s introduction of AI into its ecosystem extends more than its sellers.

Kindle authors, who form a majority of the digital bookstores on Amazon, have to follow certain guidelines, too.

It was only last week that the content guidelines for eBook authors and publishers on Amazon underwent a major update.

From now on, authors need to disclose whether the content in their books or publications has been generated by AI. This is mandatory even when an author revises content in the existing publications.

The new set of policies from Amazon applies to AI-generated translations, texts, and images. Even content that has undergone “substantial edits” by humans after being generated by machines has to be disclosed.

This is a crucial move to ensure that poorly written books with inaccurate facts don’t end up on the platform’s bestseller lists.

Amazon Kindle Flooded With Low-Quality AI-Generated Publications

This initiative stems from recent incidents where misleading and low-quality content published in books gained popularity on Amazon. The authors used AI to churn out large volumes of books of low quality. This has already sparked criticism, putting the reputation of Amazon at stake.

However, the new disclosure requirements don’t cover AI-assisted content. This includes content that was created by human authors initially and then subjected to edits and refinements using machines. Therefore, authors and publishers can still use AI as a valuable tool for content editing.

As the digital marketplace continues to evolve with the popularity of AI, Amazon’s calculated stance on AI use reflects its commitment to deliver better customer experience and retain trust.