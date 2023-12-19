Amazon Workers in Spain Plan Three-Day Strike Over Wages Ahead of Epiphany

Workers at Amazon’s logistics center in Trapagaran, located in the Basque country of northern Spain, are gearing up for a three-day strike scheduled for January 3, 4, and 5.

The labor action is organized by the LAB union, representing approximately 160 employees at the facility. These staff play a crucial role in handling parcels for the Basque country, as well as the regions of Burgos and Cantabria.

Wage Demands Amidst Epiphany Preparations

The strike is strategically timed ahead of the Epiphany feast day on January 6, a significant holiday in Spain when children traditionally receive gifts. LAB union leader Gotzon Mardarats, who represents the majority of the workers, cited their primary demand as higher wages.

The workers are pushing for salary increases in alignment with inflation rates, advocating for pay raises exceeding the projected 3% per year until 2025. In response to inquiries, Amazon asserted that the employees at the Trapagaran center currently enjoy competitive wages and benefits.

However, the workers, dissatisfied with their compensation, are standing firm in their call for more considerable increases. The disagreement between the labor force and the e-commerce giant sets the stage for a potential standoff.

This highlights the persistent tensions surrounding labor conditions and compensation within the company.

Ongoing Labor Unrest and Parcel Delays

This upcoming strike follows a recent work stoppage that began at midnight and is set to continue until the day before the planned three-day strike.

According to LAB union leader Mardarats, approximately 90% of the Trapagaran center’s workforce participated in the previous strike, leading to significant disruptions in parcel deliveries.

Roughly 20,000 parcels were delayed, emphasizing the impact that labor unrest can have on Amazon’s logistical operations. The decision to strike just before the Epiphany, a holiday where gift-giving is a central tradition, underlines the workers’ determination to bring attention to their demands during a culturally significant time.

In Spain, it is customary for children to receive presents on Epiphany, deviating from the more common practice in other countries of exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve.

The initial strike significantly hampered Amazon’s ability to fulfill holiday orders in the final weeks of the year.

Mardarats said the union plans additional job actions unless management agrees to wage hikes exceeding current forecasts. For now, Amazon considers its current compensation structure fair and has not indicated it will bend to the union’s demands.

But with more strikes looming, the company faces further impediments in handling peak e-commerce demand. As the countdown to the planned strike begins, the Trapagaran Center’s workers are prepared to make their voices heard.

They are keen on advocating for improved wages and challenging Amazon’s assertion of competitive compensation. The outcome of this labor dispute could have broader implications for the ongoing discourse surrounding workers’ rights and fair compensation within the e-commerce sector.