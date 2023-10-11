AMD Aims to Bolster Software Capabilities with Nod.ai Acquisition

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is strategically moving to rival chipmaker Nvidia. It plans to acquire an artificial intelligence startup, Nod.ai, to boost its software capabilities.

AMD is buying Nod.ai to improve the software that works with its advanced AI chips. However, Nvidia has been good at this for a long time, so AMD wants to catch up. Interestingly, this acquisition shows how committed AMD is to making its AI technology top-notch.

Nvidia to Face Strong Competition in the AI Chip Market

Nvidia has long been a dominant force in the AI chip market. This is largely due to its prowess in software development and fostering a robust developer ecosystem.

However, AMD has prioritized bridging the gap between its hardware capabilities and software offerings after recognizing the importance of software in the AI industry. Also, the company is positioning itself as a strong competitor to Nvidia.

President of AMD, Victor Peng, stated that the company is dedicated to executing this strategy through both internal investments and external acquisitions.

“We are executing that strategy,” AMD president Victor Peng said in an interview with Reuters. “And doing it through internal investment as well as external acquisitions.“Also, a press release revealed that AMD’s latest acquisition will bring skilled staff and cutting-edge software for faster development.

Also, according to AMD’s vice president,

“The acquisition of Nod.ai is expected to significantly enhance our ability to provide AI customers with open software that allows them to deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware easily.”

he added.

“The addition of the talented Nod.ai team accelerates our ability to advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across the AMD product portfolio,”

Nod.ai: A Strategic Fit for AMD

The AI startup in question, Nod.ai, plays a crucial role in AMD’s plan. The firm’s technology streamlines the deployment of AI models optimized for AMD’s chips. Importantly, this makes it easier for companies to harness the full potential of AMD’s hardware.

Meanwhile, Nod.ai primarily caters to large data center operators, among other customers. It is important to note that the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Nonetheless, the Santa Clara, California-based Nod.ai has raised approximately $36.5 million, according to PitchBook data.

AMD’s Growing AI Group and Ongoing Expansion

In a significant move earlier this year, AMD established an AI group to house the newly acquired Nod.ai. This group comprises around 1,500 engineers, with a substantial majority specializing in software-related roles.

According to Vamsi Boppana, senior vice president of the Artificial Intelligence Group at AMD, “We have been growing rapidly, with plans for next year as well, “Also, Boppana emphasized the company’s rapid growth and ambitious plans for the future.

AMD’s acquisition of Nod.ai marks its second such move in recent months. Interestingly, this shows its dedication to strengthening its position in the AI chip market. Furthermore, when questioned about the possibility of additional acquisitions, AMD president Victor Peng commented that AMD is “always looking.”