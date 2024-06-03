Everything AMD Announced at Computex 2024: AI Chips and Ryzen 9000 ‘Zen 5’ Processors

At Computex 2024, AMD had a few exciting announcements for us. For starters, it introduced its latest generation of AI processors for laptops.

At Computex 2024, AMD had a few exciting announcements for us. For starters, it introduced its latest generation of AI processors for laptops. Next, it introduced the new Ryzen 9000-series processors, which are said to be the world’s most powerful desktop processors yet.

The Computex 2024 (from 4th June to 7th June) is underway and we’ve already gotten a number of brilliant announcements from major tech companies, such as AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Asus.

From laptops to processors and graphics cards, a myriad of new product lineups have been introduced—and AI seemed to be at the center of everything, as predicted.

I’ll be focusing on AMD in this post. Now, last year wasn’t a good one for AMD at the conference, including how its traditional position as the opening keynote was handed over to Nvidia—the stock market’s golden egg in the last few months.

However, AMD has come back strongly this year thanks to new software and processors. Let’s check out all that it launched at Computex 2024.

AMD’s New Generation of Laptop Processors

AMD announced the latest generation of its AI laptop processors: the Ryzen AI 300 series. These will be able to handle the workload of generative AI.

Technically, this is a rebranding of its bestselling Ryzen 9 chips. However, the new ones are built on the latest architectures for neural, integrated graphics, and general processing: XDNA2 for the NPU, RDNA 3.5 for the iGPU (which, by the way, now has up to 16 compute units), and Zen 5 for the CPU.

“AI is clearly our number one priority as a company and we have really harnessed all of the development capability within the company to do that.” – AMD CEO Lisa Su

Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365 are the first couple of processors in the series and both of them have 50 TOPS NPU, which is more than any other NPU-configured chips presently available on the market.

Here are some key differences between the two:

Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

12-core/24-thread chip

12-core/24-thread chip 5.1GHz max clock speed

5.1GHz max clock speed 36MB cache

36MB cache Radeon 890M graphics

Ryzen AI 9 365

10-core/12-thread chip

10-core/12-thread chip 5.0GHz max clock speed

5.0GHz max clock speed 34MB cache

34MB cache Radeon 880M graphics

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series: World’s Most Powerful Desktop Processors

In July i.e. in about a month’s time, AMD is planning to launch its first Zen 5 desktop processors, which include Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X.

AMD’s 9000 series is supposed to be the follow-up to its 7000-series processors, which were released in 2022. According to AMD, the latest versions are around 15% faster than the previous ones.

It’s well worth noting that the Ryzen 9 9950X is allegedly “the world’s most powerful desktop consumer processor.” Its specifications include:

16-core, 32-thread CPU

16-core, 32-thread CPU 80MB of L2+L3 cache

80MB of L2+L3 cache 5.7GHz boost clock

Speaking of all the processors in the series as a whole, they will all have better AI performance. This is quite obvious because, back in 2022, when their predecessors were released, AI was in its infancy.

In addition to this, what other areas do they excel at when compared to their rivals? Let’s find out:

These processors come with best-in-class built-in graphics so that you can play almost any game in HD without the need of a separate graphics card.

The exclusive AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology offers a massive boost to your gaming performance. In short, there's hardly a workload these Ryzen processors cannot handle.

Next, whether you're exporting a file or working on Microsoft Office, these processors will make short work of it. With premium features like dedicated video accelerators, up to 32 processing threads, PCIe® 5.0 storage support, and loads more, these Ryzen processors are lightning-fast.

With AMD, you can always be sure of getting several years' worth of futureproofing and the option to quickly upgrade to the company's latest processors—even the ones that haven't been announced yet.

The bigger news is that these chips will reach the market before Intel’s Arrow Lake chips, which are expected to be released by the end of the year.

Until then, AMD will have most of the playing field to itself, which should be more than enough time to gain an advantage over its competitor by impressing customers.

AMD’s New Gaming Laptops With Microsoft Copilot

AMD (Nvidia, too, by the way) is planning to introduce a new lineup of gaming laptops that will include Microsoft Copilot’s features. This includes the AI Copilot Plus features that Microsoft recently announced for Qualcomm-powered laptops.

While AMD has yet to release a detailed statement on this, Nvidia hinted in its blog that the first AMD-powered Copilot Plus PCs might not have Microsoft’s round of AI features, at least in the beginning. However, until AMD speaks on this, it’s best not to assume anything.