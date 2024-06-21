Countries
AMD Confirms Latest Cyberattack: Says There’ll Be No Material Impact on Its Business

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Recently, a hacker by the name IntelBroker posted an ad on the dark web, claiming to have stolen data from AMD.
  • The stolen database allegedly includes details about the company’s employees and customers as well as future AMD projects.
  • AMD confirmed the attack but also added that only limited information has been accessed. So there won’t be any significant impact on business.

AMD Confirms Cyberattack: No Material Impact on Its Business

AMD has been hit by a cyber attack. A hacker called IntelBroker recently posted a database on the dark web and said that it belongs to AMD.

‘Today, I’m selling the AMD.com data breach. Thanks for reading and enjoy!’ – ad posted on the dark web

The hacker also said that they have access to the following company data:

  • ROMs
  • Source codes
  • Firmware
  • Employee databases
  • Customer databases
  • Future AMD products
  • Spec sheets

To prove their claim, they also posted a sample containing information on AMD products. However, the sample only listed products that have already been released. The only one that could have been accessed prior to the release is the EPYC 4004 series, which was launched in late May.

According to an investigation by DarkWebInformer, the stolen database might also contain intimate details about AMD employees such as their full names, business contact numbers, user IDs, email addresses, job positions, and employment status.

Other details such as the number of people affected in this attack, the price demanded by the hacker, and the method of hacking are still unknown.

What Does AMD Have to Say about This Attack?

AMD has confirmed the attack. In the latest update, it said that the attacker has access to very limited information such that it will not have any impact on its operation.

AMD also believes that most of the information about AMD products was probably taken from third-party vendor sites. So at least for the product detail, no hacking seems to be involved.

However, until the investigation is over, it’s hard to confirm if the danger is over because this hacker is no newbie. According to reports, they were previously involved in some significant security breaches such as that of the Europol Facebook Marketplace.

The timing of this attack also seems to be well thought out. The hackers probably knew that AMD would be busy in Computex 2024, and used the opportunity to get into their systems.

This isn’t the first time AMD has been under attack. Being as popular as it is, something similar happened in July 2022.

The company had confirmed that a ransomware group called RansomHouse, a new group at that time, stole data worth 450GB including passwords, system information, and network files.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

