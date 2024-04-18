Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home AMD Releases New Processors for AI-Powered PCs
News

AMD Releases New Processors for AI-Powered PCs

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • On Tuesday, AMD announced that it’s introducing two new AI-optimized processors for laptops and desktops
  • Much to the benefit of AMD, the AI PC industry is expected to grow, increasing the demand for its processors
  • The announcement resulted in a 2% increase in AMD’s share prices

AMD Releases New Processors for AI-Powered PCs

On Tuesday, AMD announced that it’s planning to expand its AI PC line by introducing new AI-optimized processors. At a time when the competition between AMD, Intel, and Nvidia is extremely fierce, this move is expected to give AMD an upper hand.

Designed with advanced 4-nanometer technology, the two new processors are called the Ryzen Pro 8040 series processors (for laptops) and the Ryzen Pro 8000 series processors (for desktops). These are expected to cost somewhere between $200 to $300, based on their abilities.

We don’t know a lot about the chips but back in January when the company first announced the Ryzen Pro 8000 series chips, they were said to deliver “immense power and dominant performance for intensive workloads including gaming and content creation.

In a briefing last week, the company said that the updated version of Ryzen 7 PRO, 5 PRO, and 3 PRO will be added to the 8000 series. Out of these three, the larger 8-core Ryzen 7 PRO and one variant of the Ryzen 5 PRO will also feature dedicated NPUs (neural processing units).

There’s no set release date but in a press release, AMD stated that these processors will be powering the newer models of HP and Lenovo from the second quarter of this year.

As a result of this announcement, AMD’s shares went up by more than 2%, reaching $163.54 around 1:36 p.m. ET. So far this year, its shares have already gained 10%.

Why Is AMD Bringing These Changes?

The ultimate goal of AMD is to drive productivity by making AI proficient in 4 areas:

  • Automating repetitive tasks such as translation, video transcription, and summarizing a text.these
  • System protection through features like automatic threat detection, diagnosis and quickly fixing the issue.
  • System maintenance through automated predictions with the help of AI tools can warn you about device failure and notice changes in performance early on.
  • NPU integration to help creators with text-to-image generation, video editing, and optimization.

What Other Chip Companies Are Doing?

AMD isn’t the only one making major moves in the industry. Last year in December, Intel launched Core Ultra chips at its “AI Everywhere” event. These chips were designed to offer unbelievable power efficiency, stunning graphics, world-class computing, and the best AI PC experience for mobile devices.

Similarly, Nvidia also introduced new GPUs this January that will help run genAI apps on PCs. As per reports, these GPUs are expected to support systems from Dell, Acer, and Lenovo.

The AI PC industry in general is reaching an all-time high. An estimate from U.S. consulting firm Gartner suggests that out of the PCs shipped this year, 22% will be QAI PCs. AMD president Victor Peng believes that AI PCs will be the biggest highlight this year.

This is good news. After the pandemic, the entire PC market was hit and a lot of companies saw a steep rise in sales. But experts believe AI PCs will pave the way for a recovery and as that happens, it will also give the chip industry a boost.

But the increase in demand will also increase the competition between these top 3 chip makers. It will be interesting to see how they make their products stand out especially because both AMD and Nvidia outsource their work to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) – the company that produces 90% of the advanced chips in the world.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 AMD Releases New Processors for AI-Powered PCs
2 Microsoft to Invest $1.5 Billion in a UAE-Based AI Company
3 170+ Must-know Digital Nomads Statistics and Figures 2024
4 Crypto Market Miscalculates Long-Term Effect of Bitcoin Halving: Bitwise Report
5 Analyst Highlights XRP Breakout Signal as Monthly Bollinger Bands Tightens

Latest News

Microsoft to Invest $1.5 Billion in a UAE-Based AI Company
News

Microsoft to Invest $1.5 Billion in a UAE-Based AI Company

Krishi Chowdhary
170+ Must-know Digital Nomads Statistics and Figures 2024
Statistics

170+ Must-know Digital Nomads Statistics and Figures 2024

Susan Laborde

MBO Partners says the number of US digital nomads has been rising since 2019. Digital nomadism is growing. It is more popular because it offers flexibility, work-life balance, travel, and...

Crypto Market Miscalculates Long-Term Effect of Bitcoin Halving: Bitwise Report
Crypto News

Crypto Market Miscalculates Long-Term Effect of Bitcoin Halving: Bitwise Report

Rida Fatima

Bitwise Asset Management has illuminated the often underestimated long-term impact of Bitcoin halving events in the crypto market. As the highly anticipated halving on April 20 approaches, Bitwise suggests that...

Analyst Highlights XRP Breakout Signal as Monthly Bollinger Bands Tightens
Crypto News

Analyst Highlights XRP Breakout Signal as Monthly Bollinger Bands Tightens

Rida Fatima
XRP Ledger Sees Explosive Growth with Over 315 AMM Pools and 2.2 Million XRP Locked
Crypto News

XRP Ledger Sees Explosive Growth with Over 315 AMM Pools and 2.2 Million XRP Locked

Rida Fatima
Solana meme coins making millionaires
Crypto News

Solana Meme Coins Making Millionaires: Could This New Coin Be the Next Big Hit?

Alex Popa
Spotify’s new AI playlist feature
News

Spotify Ups its Game with ‘AI Playlist’ – Also Known as Spotify’s ChatGPT

Vaishnavi Srivastava

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.