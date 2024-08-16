Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home AMD’s ‘SinkClose’ Flaw Affects Almost Every AMD CPU in Existence – Patches Are Being Released
News

AMD’s ‘SinkClose’ Flaw Affects Almost Every AMD CPU in Existence – Patches Are Being Released

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Security researchers Enrique Nissim and Krzysztof Okupski from IOActive have discovered a vulnerability called SinkClose that’s been hiding in the AMD processors since 2006.
  • It allows threat actors to infiltrate a system and embed malware that’s impossible to remove – even reinstalling the operating system won’t work.
  • AMD has already started releasing patches, but its older processors that fall outside the software support window won’t receive any patches.

AMD’s ‘SinkClose’ Flaw Affects Almost Every AMD CPU in Existence - Patches Are Being Released

Looks like it isn’t just Intel that’s facing processor issues – a major vulnerability has been discovered in AMD processors, too. This issue has been affecting all models released by AMD since 2006.

It’s worth noting that Ryzen and EPYC series processors are included in this as well, which means millions of devices can be exposed to a ‘SinkClose’ attack.

The vulnerability was identified by security researchers Enrique Nissim and Krzysztof Okupski from IOActive. They shared details about it at the Defcon conference.

Nicknamed SinkClose (officially tracked as CVE-2023-31315), this vulnerability allows hackers to deeply infiltrate a system, making it much harder to remove or even detect malicious software.

In fact, according to a report by Wired, the issue is believed to be so severe that in some cases it would be better to abandon the machine altogether than to try and repair it.

How Does It Work?

The vulnerability allows hackers to target the System Management Mode (SMM) of the AMD processor, which is a high-privilege area used for low-level system management functions.

To get started, the hacker will need to gain access to the system’s kernel. This isn’t easy, but certainly doable if the system has been previously compromised by some other attack.

Once the perpetrator has access, they can install bootkit malware, which is a special type of malware that antivirus tools can’t detect. It can live in the system for years on end by staying invisible – even reinstalling the operating system won’t get rid of them.

“The vulnerability is nearly impossible to fix in computers that aren’t configured correctly, which is the case for most systems. In properly configured systems, the vulnerability could lead to malware infections — known as bootkits — that are nearly impossible to detect.” – an IOActive statement

The only way to remove the malware is to open your computer, connect to a specific part of its memory using an SPI Flash programmer, scan the memory to find the malware, and then remove it.

What Happens Now?

AMD is aware of the vulnerability and has released software updates for several of its processor families, such as its EPYC processors, the latest Threadripper, some Ryzen processors, and its MI300A data center chips.

It’s good that the company has assured that there will be no impact on the processors’ performance because of the patches. However, we’ll only know for sure when some performance tests are run.

Here’s a list of all the AMD processors that have already received a patch or are soon expected to:

Data Center

 Embedded Desktop HEDT Workstation

Mobile

1st Gen AMD EPYC (Naples)

 AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Vermeer/Cezanne) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO (Castle Peak) AMD Athlon 3000 Series with Radeon Graphics (Dali/Pollock)

2nd Gen AMD EPYC (Rome)

 AMD EPYC Embedded 7002 AMD Ryzen 7000 Series (Raphael) X3D AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series (Storm Peak) AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000WX (Chagall) AMD Ryzen 3000 Series with Radeon Graphics (Picasso)
3rd Gen AMD EPYC (Milan/Milan-X) AMD EPYC Embedded 7003 AMD Ryzen 4000 Series with Radeon Graphics (Renoir)

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series with Radeon Graphics (Renoir)

4th Gen AMD EPYC (Genoa/Genoa-X/Bergamo/Siena)

 AMD EPYC Embedded 9003 AMD Ryzen 8000 Series with Radeon Graphics (Phoenix) AMD Ryzen 5000 Series with Radeon Graphics (Cezanne/Barcelo)
AMD Instinct MI300A AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series with Radeon Graphics (Rembrandt)
AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000

AMD Ryzen 7020 Series with Radeon Graphics (Mendocino)
AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000

AMD Ryzen 7030 Series with Radeon Graphics (Barcelo-R)
AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000

AMD Ryzen 7035 Series with Radeon Graphics (Rembrandt-R)
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000

AMD Ryzen 7040 Series with Radeon Graphics (Phoenix)
AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000

AMD Ryzen 7045 Series (Dragon Range)
AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000

AMD Ryzen with Radeon Graphics (Hawk Point)

Interestingly, not all affected processors will receive patches. AMD said that older processors, such as the Ryzen 3000 series processors, fall outside its software update window, which is why the company has no plans to patch them.

Also, note that there might be other processors as well that are not listed on AMD’s advisory, but that may be facing the same issue. They, too, won’t receive any support from the company.

The only silver lining here is that since the vulnerability hasn’t been discovered up until now, which is several years later, it probably hasn’t been exploited yet.

Plus, exploiting the vulnerability requires an in-depth understanding of the targeted architecture, which further reduces the chances of an attack.

However, if a hacker is skilled enough and manages to figure out the process, the attack won’t be too difficult to execute because exploiting this vulnerability does not require direct access to the system.

Related: AMD suffers cyberattack, employee and customer data stolen

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 AMD’s ‘SinkClose’ Flaw Affects Almost Every AMD CPU in Existence – Patches Are Being Released
2 Ethereum (ETH) Fundamentals Hit All-Time High Amid Price Lag, Says Boomer
3 Fred Kruger Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million After US Fed Rate Cuts
4 Apple Introduces Upgrade that Could Benefit Circle’s USDC Stablecoin
5 Marathon Digital Reveals Purchase of 4,144 BTC and $300 Million Note Offering

Latest News

Ethereum (ETH) Fundamentals Hit All-Time High Amid Price Lag, Says Boomer
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Fundamentals Hit All-Time High Amid Price Lag, Says Boomer

Rida Fatima
Fred Kruger Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million After US Fed Rate Cuts
Crypto News

Fred Kruger Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $1 Million After US Fed Rate Cuts

Rida Fatima

Investor Fred Krueger believes the anticipated US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts will be a bullish catalyst for Bitcoin BTC’s price rally. He predicted that Bitcoin could hit $1 million...

Apple Introduces Upgrade that Could Benefit Circle's USDC Stablecoin
Crypto News

Apple Introduces Upgrade that Could Benefit Circle’s USDC Stablecoin

Rida Fatima

Apple’s recent technological leap with its iOS 18.1 upgrade could launch a new era for Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), setting the stage for a broader stablecoin adoption. Though Apple did...

Marathon Digital Reveals Purchase of 4,144 BTC and $300 Million Note Offering
Crypto News

Marathon Digital Reveals Purchase of 4,144 BTC and $300 Million Note Offering

Rida Fatima
Seasoned Analyst Brandt Highlights Ethereum Rising Wedge Pattern Expects Price Decline to $1,645
Crypto News

Seasoned Analyst Brandt Highlights Ethereum Rising Wedge Pattern Expects Price Decline to $1,645

Rida Fatima
Two-Third o Institutional Bitcoin ETF Holders Increased or Held Positions in Q2
Crypto News

Two-Third of Institutional Bitcoin ETF Holders Increased or Held Positions in Q2

Rida Fatima
Ripple Moves 146 Million XRP Tokens in Suspicious Transactions
Crypto News

Ripple Moves 146 Million XRP Tokens in Suspicious Transactions

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.