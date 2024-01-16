Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Amid Fears of Dwindling Demand, Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China
News

Amid Fears of Dwindling Demand, Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China Amid Low Demand

In a rare instance, Apple has decided to offer a discount on its newest iPhones in China through its official retail channel. The sale will run from 18th to 21st January, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Buyers can enjoy 500 Yuan ($70) off on the entire iPhone 15 range, including the most expensive model.

For the top-end iPhone 15 Series model, the 500 Yuan discount is equivalent to about 5% of its price.

All iPhone models ranging from iPhone 13 to iPhone 15 Pro Max will be discounted this year, alongside most of the iPad models, the MacBook Air, the Apple Watch, and some of the AirPods.

The MacBook Air will sell for as much as 800 Yuan cheaper than its retail price, marking a significant effort by Apple to boost sales in China.

It’s worth noting that the announcement comes at a time when Apple has been facing stiff competition in the Chinese market and fears a decline in demand.

Local Chinese Brands Cause Demand Woes for Apple

For a while now, Apple has been dealing with stifling competition from local Chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi. Not too long ago, Jefferies analysts estimated that iPhone sales in China saw a 30% drop in year-on-year sales in the first week of January 2024.

Overall annual iPhone sales in China fell by 3% last year, according to Jeffries.

The sharp decline in sales came soon after the launch of the Huawei Mate 60 series, which boasts a 7-nanometre made-in-China processor. Chinese Media greatly praised the feat as a national breakthrough that Huawei managed to pull off despite sanctions by the US.

Indeed, the new handset marked a powerful comeback for Huawei, which suffered a heavy blow to its smartphone business due to US restrictions.

With Chinese brands offering such high-end products at competitive prices, it’s no surprise that Apple’s sales in the market have begun to dwindle.

With Huawei making a comeback in the Chinese market, experts believe that patriotism might drive many customers to go back to choosing Huawei over Apple once again. Besides the growing competition, the reluctance of Apple’s fans to upgrade to newer devices is another reason behind the brand’s declining sales.

While things are going downhill for Apple in China, the tech giant is struggling to boost its global sales as well. According to market research firm Canalys, Apple’s global sales are likely to remain flat this year.

A Rare Move by Apple

For third-party retailers in China, it’s not uncommon to offer big discounts on iPhones around the holiday periods. However, Apple officially discounting iPhones on its own retail channel is an extremely rare instance.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls in February this year, is considered to be the most important holiday in China. Apple typically offers discounts on a variety of gadgets during the shopping season ahead of the holiday.

It has been years since the tech giant discounted the latest iPhone models. However, whether or not Apple would succeed in its bid to reduce the drop in sales remains a matter of speculation.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Global Language Learning Market Statistics in 2024
2 Amid Fears of Dwindling Demand, Apple Discounts the iPhone 15 Series in China
3 Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro, Priced Much Higher Than the M365 Suite
4 Peacock and National Football Break Streaming Records after Historic Night
5 Cardano (ADA) Finds Support at $0.519 – Will it Make a U-Turn to $0.68?

Latest News

Person holding phone learning a new language
Statistics

Global Language Learning Market Statistics in 2024

Kate Sukhanova
Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro, Priced At $20 A Month
News

Microsoft Launches Copilot Pro, Priced Much Higher Than the M365 Suite

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft has introduced Copilot Pro, a new subscription tier for its Copilot services with advanced features for small businesses and individuals. Priced at $20 a month, the Copilot Pro subscription...

Peacock and National Football Break Streaming Records after Historic Night
Streaming News & Events

Peacock and National Football Break Streaming Records after Historic Night

Mark Cop

The Peacock and the National Football League had one of their most historic nights. The Kansas City Chiefs secured a 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in an exclusively live-streamed...

Cardano (ADA) Finds Support at $0.519; Will it Make a U-Turn to $0.68?
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Finds Support at $0.519 – Will it Make a U-Turn to $0.68?

Nick Dunn
Google
Crypto News

Google Bard Gives Shiba Inu Price Prediction If Bitcoin Rises to $500,000

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 15 – TON, SUI, XTZ, SPONGE V2, And Bitcoin Minetrix

Nick Dunn
XRP Ledger Developer Addresses The XRP $10,000 Price Controversy
Crypto News

XRP Ledger Developer Addresses The XRP $10,000 Price Controversy

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.