Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Amidst Backlash, Google Introduces Gemini AI To Messages 
News

Amidst Backlash, Google Introduces Gemini AI To Messages 

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Amidst Backlash, Google Introduces Gemini AI To Messages 

Google has recently announced that it will add its Gemini AI tool to the messaging app after it recently introduced Gemini AI to more countries. This means that along with your contacts, you’ll also be able to chat with the AI chatbot. Simply put, it’ll be a lot like a mix of Snapchat’s AI bot and ChatGPT.

For now, only those users who have Android devices and are part of Google’s beta program will be able to use Gemini AI on Google messages.

You can use the chatbot to discuss ideas about plans and events or share your personal feelings. If you need help writing a text for someone, Gemini can help you by creating a draft. You can even seek advice from the bot but please remember that it won’t be a replacement for expert advice.

Supported smartphone models include Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Z’s Flip and Fold models, and Pixel handsets. Also, you have to be above 18 to use it.

Android itself is going through a lot of updates right now. For instance, Android Auto can now easily summarize long texts and chats and suggest replies to the same. So for instance, if you are working or driving, you can use this feature to quickly get back to the sender.

Read more: Google Gemini AI outperforms GPT 3.5, to be integrated into Google Bard

The Controversy Surrounding Google Gemini AI

This update comes amidst the growing controversy around Gemini AI. Only last week, the company was forced to take parts of the tool offline because it was generating culturally and historically inaccurate images.

The problem came to light when a few users shared their experience with the tool. For instance, when asked to generate the image of America’s founding fathers, it created an image of women and people of color.

In another incident, when prompted to show pictures of Nazi soldiers, Gemini showed Asian people in Nazi uniforms. This provoked both the left and right-wing communities, and understandably so.

Google Immediately apologized for the mistake and paused the text-to-image generation tool, saying that the tool was designed to be racially unbiased but in this case, it “missed the mark”.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, also addressed this controversy in a memo, where he acknowledged that instances like those mentioned above are unacceptable and that Google got it wrong. He also assured the stakeholders that Google would find out what went wrong and fix it. But it’s surprising that they haven’t already fixed it.

Considering all this, whether Google Gemini is ready to chat with users and offer them ideas and advice remains a big question.

However, some experts believe that Google has totally turned the game in its favor with the new Gemini Advanced model. So far, it’s the only model that uses a native multimodal generative AI model in the industry which makes it capable of doing every task with more accuracy.

If they can make this technology available to businesses and individuals, it will completely change the industry, making Google one of the frontrunners in the AI race.

We’re committed to giving everyone direct access to Google AI and, as of this week, every Gemini user across our supported countries and languages has access to Google’s best family of AI models. To better reflect this commitment, we’ve renamed Bard to Gemini.Google Blog

Google certainly has big plans for Gemini. The app is currently supported across 230 countries and 40+ languages. Soon, it’ll also be integrated with other Google apps like YouTube, Gmail, and Maps to act as a virtual “helper”.

Read more: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that AI can help against cybercrime

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Amidst Backlash, Google Introduces Gemini AI To Messages 
2 PlayStation Plans To Lay Off 900 Employees; The London Studio Will Be Completely Closed
3 Spanish Financial Regulator Warns Investors To Beware of Unlicensed Crypto Entities
4 Reddit Includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Polygon To Its Balance Sheet Ahead Of Its IPO
5 Ripple Enters Partnership with Silicon Valley Firm to Begin Multi-Asset Tokenization on XRPL

Latest News

PlayStation Plans To Lay Off 900 Employees And Closing The London Studio
News

PlayStation Plans To Lay Off 900 Employees; The London Studio Will Be Completely Closed

Krishi Chowdhary
Spanish Financial Regulator Warns Investors Must Beware of Unlicensed Crypto Entities
Crypto News

Spanish Financial Regulator Warns Investors To Beware of Unlicensed Crypto Entities

Damien Fisher

Spanish primary financial regulatory body, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), recently made a shocking revelation against various crypto entities. The body disclosed a list featuring 18 companies operating in...

Reddit Includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Polygon To Its Balance Sheet Ahead Of Its IPO
Crypto News

Reddit Includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Polygon To Its Balance Sheet Ahead Of Its IPO

Damien Fisher

The prominent social media platform Reddit has included crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC) in its balance sheet. Reddit extended its holdings to these cryptocurrencies ahead...

Ripple Enters Partnership with Silicon Valley Firm to Begin Multi-Asset Tokenization on XRPL
Crypto News

Ripple Enters Partnership with Silicon Valley Firm to Begin Multi-Asset Tokenization on XRPL

Damien Fisher
Mark Zuckerberg Meets with Japanese PM to Discuss AI Development
News

Mark Zuckerberg Meets with Japanese PM to Discuss AI Development

Damien Fisher
Microsoft's Investment in Mistral AI Faces EU Antitrust Scrutiny
News

Microsoft’s Investment in Mistral AI Faces EU Antitrust Scrutiny

Damien Fisher
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge Above $3,200 Key Level, But is This Pump Sustainable?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge Above $3,200 Key Level, But is This Pump Sustainable?

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.