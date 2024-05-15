OpenAI Competitor Anthropic Launches ChatGPT Rival Chatbot ‘Claude’ in Europe

OpenAI’s rival Anthropic has launched an in-house chatbot ‘Claude’ in Europe.

European users will now have access to its iOS app and the web version—and there will also be a Team plan for businesses. An Android version of the chatbot is expected to be released soon.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is set to face competition from rival AI firm Anthropic, which has introduced an AI chatbot called “Claude”—although only in Europe as of now. What’s particularly interesting is that Claude’s features are quite similar to ChatGPT. See for yourself:

You can talk to Claude and even upload photos for an image analysis.

You can also sync your chat history across its mobile app and web version.

You can also across its mobile app and web version. Given that it’s being launched in Europe, it supports multiple European languages such as French, Spanish, German, and Italian.

It’s worth noting, though, that the tool is only available for iOS users at the time of writing. However, an Android release is on the cards as well.

What Will the European Customers Get from Claude?

European users will now have access to Claude.ai (the web version), the Claude iOS app, and a Claude Team plan, which is geared towards businesses. Here’s what the Team plan offers:

Users get more secure access to Claude's AI functionalities as well as the Claude 3 model family.

Users get to Claude’s AI functionalities as well as the Claude 3 model family. It will come with high usage limits, 200,000 tokens for processing longer documents, and better administrative tools.

Speaking of pricing, both the iOS app and the web version are available for free to every single user who wants to try them. However, if you want to access its advanced models, you can subscribe to Claude Pro for an additional fee.

The Team plan, on the other hand, is for paying users only. It’s priced at €28 (approx. $30.21) + VAT per user per month. Also note that you’ll need to onboard at least 5 users to be able to get cracking with the Team plan.

Interesting Timing of Claude’s Launch

The timing of Anthropic launching Claude in Europe interestingly coincides with OpenAI’s announcement of ChatGPT-4o, its newest AI model, which was released just a couple of days ago. Furthermore, the company also introduced some other updates, including a brand-new design, an app for Mac, and more.

“The Team plan and Claude iOS app are the first steps in making this vision a reality, marking the beginning of a transformative journey that will redefine the nature of work.” – Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic

Whether OpenAI feels threatened by these developments is hard to say, but Anthropic undoubtedly recognizes how challenging it will be to beat its rival.

Perhaps for the same reason, Anthropic also upgraded its flagship model to the newest 3.0 version this March. It offers faster processing and a much better performance compared to its predecessors.

This brings the total number of Claude’s versions to three: Haiku (the most lightweight version), Sonnet (the mid-level version), and Opus (the fully-featured top-level version).

In short, we can see that Anthropic is making significant moves in Europe as well as in the global market. However, OpenAI is not one to sit on the sidelines. This can only mean that the two rivals will probably engage in a battle of innovation, with each trying to one-up the other.

Complications of Working in Europe

Competition from rivals isn’t the only thing Anthropic needs to worry about—operating in Europe in itself is a huge challenge. After all, the EU has some of the strictest rules when it comes to tech companies, especially those dealing with Artificial Intelligence.

For instance, just over a couple of months ago, the European lawmakers reached an agreement on the AI Act that would serve as the world’s first set of rules for AI overseeing the use of AI in all of Europe.

So, if Claude plans to be successful in Europe, it’s essential that it strictly follows all the EU guidelines. History has shown time and again that the European Commission isn’t forgiving to those who break its rules. Even major tech companies like Google and Meta have been heavily penalized every time they violated any EU regulation.