Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home OpenAI Competitor Anthropic Launches ChatGPT Rival Chatbot ‘Claude’ in Europe
News

OpenAI Competitor Anthropic Launches ChatGPT Rival Chatbot ‘Claude’ in Europe

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • OpenAI’s rival Anthropic has launched an in-house chatbot ‘Claude’ in Europe.
  • European users will now have access to its iOS app and the web version—and there will also be a Team plan for businesses.
  • An Android version of the chatbot is expected to be released soon.

OpenAI’s Competitor Anthropic Launches Chatbot Claude

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is set to face competition from rival AI firm Anthropic, which has introduced an AI chatbot called “Claude”—although only in Europe as of now. What’s particularly interesting is that Claude’s features are quite similar to ChatGPT. See for yourself:

  • You can talk to Claude and even upload photos for an image analysis.
  • You can also sync your chat history across its mobile app and web version.
  • Given that it’s being launched in Europe, it supports multiple European languages such as French, Spanish, German, and Italian.

It’s worth noting, though, that the tool is only available for iOS users at the time of writing. However, an Android release is on the cards as well.

What Will the European Customers Get from Claude?

European users will now have access to Claude.ai (the web version), the Claude iOS app, and a Claude Team plan, which is geared towards businesses. Here’s what the Team plan offers:

  • Users get more secure access to Claude’s AI functionalities as well as the Claude 3 model family.
  • It will come with high usage limits, 200,000 tokens for processing longer documents, and better administrative tools.

Speaking of pricing, both the iOS app and the web version are available for free to every single user who wants to try them. However, if you want to access its advanced models, you can subscribe to Claude Pro for an additional fee.

The Team plan, on the other hand, is for paying users only. It’s priced at €28 (approx. $30.21) + VAT per user per month. Also note that you’ll need to onboard at least 5 users to be able to get cracking with the Team plan.

Interesting Timing of Claude’s Launch

The timing of Anthropic launching Claude in Europe interestingly coincides with OpenAI’s announcement of ChatGPT-4o, its newest AI model, which was released just a couple of days ago. Furthermore, the company also introduced some other updates, including a brand-new design, an app for Mac, and more.

“The Team plan and Claude iOS app are the first steps in making this vision a reality, marking the beginning of a transformative journey that will redefine the nature of work.” – Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic

Whether OpenAI feels threatened by these developments is hard to say, but Anthropic undoubtedly recognizes how challenging it will be to beat its rival.

Perhaps for the same reason, Anthropic also upgraded its flagship model to the newest 3.0 version this March. It offers faster processing and a much better performance compared to its predecessors.

This brings the total number of Claude’s versions to three: Haiku (the most lightweight version), Sonnet (the mid-level version), and Opus (the fully-featured top-level version).

In short, we can see that Anthropic is making significant moves in Europe as well as in the global market. However, OpenAI is not one to sit on the sidelines. This can only mean that the two rivals will probably engage in a battle of innovation, with each trying to one-up the other.

Read more: OpenAI previews voice cloning tech with no official date of release

Complications of Working in Europe

Competition from rivals isn’t the only thing Anthropic needs to worry about—operating in Europe in itself is a huge challenge. After all, the EU has some of the strictest rules when it comes to tech companies, especially those dealing with Artificial Intelligence.

For instance, just over a couple of months ago, the European lawmakers reached an agreement on the AI Act that would serve as the world’s first set of rules for AI overseeing the use of AI in all of Europe.

So, if Claude plans to be successful in Europe, it’s essential that it strictly follows all the EU guidelines. History has shown time and again that the European Commission isn’t forgiving to those who break its rules. Even major tech companies like Google and Meta have been heavily penalized every time they violated any EU regulation.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Google I/O 2024 Highlights: What Is the Tech Giant Working On?
2 Mega Dice ($DICE) Token Presale Reaches $1M, Crypto Casinos Surge
3 OpenAI Competitor Anthropic Launches ChatGPT Rival Chatbot ‘Claude’ in Europe
4 Report Shows Coinbase Fixing The System-Wide Outage
5 Biden’s Administration Threatens to Criminalize Tenets of Bitcoin, Says Senator Cynthia Lummis

Latest News

Google I/O 2024 Highlights
News

Google I/O 2024 Highlights: What Is the Tech Giant Working On?

Krishi Chowdhary
Mega Dice ($DICE) Token Presale Reaches $1M, Crypto Casinos Surge
Crypto News

Mega Dice ($DICE) Token Presale Reaches $1M, Crypto Casinos Surge

Lora Pance

$DICE, the native token of an established crypto casino with over 50K active players, recently surpassed the $1M milestone on presale, marking the start of its second airdrop season.  Moreover,...

Report Shows Coinbase Fixing The System-Wide Outage
Crypto News

Report Shows Coinbase Fixing The System-Wide Outage

Rida Fatima

One of the leading digital asset exchanges, Coinbase, has announced the full recovery of its trading platform following the recent system-wide outage.  Coinbase had notified its users about the downtime...

Biden's Administration Threatens to Criminalize Tenets of Bitcoin, Says Senator Cynthia Lummis
Crypto News

Biden’s Administration Threatens to Criminalize Tenets of Bitcoin, Says Senator Cynthia Lummis

Rida Fatima
Meme Coin Season Begins as GameStop Skyrockets, Adding $5 Billion to Index
Crypto News

Meme Coin Season Begins as GameStop Skyrockets, Adding $5 Billion to Index

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu Trading Volume Spikes Up 200% - Will It Ignite a Price Surge?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Spikes Up 200% – Will It Ignite a Price Surge?

Rida Fatima
Roaring Kitty’s Return Shoots up GameStop Shares - But the Real Reason for the Rise Is Something Else
News

GameStop Shares Shoot up as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Returns – Is the Meme Stock Frenzy Back?

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.