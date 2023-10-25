Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Apple Backs Right-to-Repair Legislation, What’s Ahead?
News

Apple Backs Right-to-Repair Legislation, What’s Ahead?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Apple has announced its support for a U.S. right-to-repair bill, marking a departure from its previous stance on device repairs. This decision comes after years of complaints from consumer advocates about the difficulty and expense of fixing Apple’s sleek devices. 

This is part of a broader initiative by President Joe Biden to promote competition, eliminate hidden fees, and lower consumer prices. Additionally, Apple has committed to providing parts, tools, and repair documentation for its iPhones and computers. 

This will be to independent repair shops and consumers across the country, setting a precedent for the tech industry.

A Push for Competition and Consumer Empowerment

President Biden’s right-to-repair initiative aims to foster competition and address practices that increase prices for consumers. Apple’s decision to support federal legislation and open up access to independent repair shops is a significant step in this direction. 

It acknowledges that restrictive practices across various industries have not only raised costs for consumers but have also stifled innovation. This has also limited opportunities for independent repair shops and contributed to electronic waste.

Over the years, Apple has transformed its approach to product repair. The company has shifted its focus towards emphasizing the longevity and resale value of its devices while making them more repairable and providing access to spare parts. 

This transition began in 2019 when Apple started distributing parts and manuals to some independent repair shops. Furthermore, Apple supported right-to-repair legislation in California, which mandates that companies provide access to repair tools, parts, and manuals at fair and reasonable prices.

Apple now intends to extend these provisions nationwide. Apple’s endorsement of right-to-repair legislation at the federal level and its commitment to making repairs more accessible have garnered support.

This support is from the National Economic Council and other advocates. 

National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard commended Apple’s decision and urged Congress to pass national legislation. Several states, including California, Colorado, New York, and Minnesota, have already passed their own right-to-repair laws, and many other states are considering similar legislation. 

The adoption of right-to-repair laws could significantly reduce electronic waste, save consumers billions of dollars annually, and support small independent repair shops.

Potential Challenges and Consumer Advocacy

Despite Apple’s recent steps toward promoting repairability, some consumer advocates remain cautious. They emphasize the importance of real-world experiences and the specifics of any federal legislation that emerges. 

Nathan Proctor, who leads right-to-repair campaign efforts for the advocacy group U.S. PIRG, expressed reservations. He stressed the need for continued scrutiny of Apple and other companies.

According to him, the consumer advocacy community will closely monitor the developments and implementation of these repair provisions to ensure they truly benefit consumers.

Apple’s support for right-to-repair legislation and its commitment to providing access to repair tools marks a significant shift in the company’s approach to device repairs

However, consumer advocates remain vigilant, emphasizing the need for transparency and real-world impact as these changes are implemented. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Uncover the Latest 2023 Yahoo Statistics: 100+ Updated Insights
2 Major Financial Entities Forecast Possible Bitcoin Price Post ETF Approval
3 Dogecoin Price Prediction as Top Crypto Analysts Signals Massive Surge – Will DOGE Reach the Estimated Mark?
4 FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Testify in Fraud Trial
5 Top Crypto Gainers on October 26 – GALA, DOGE, And PEPE

Latest News

Statistics

Uncover the Latest 2023 Yahoo Statistics: 100+ Updated Insights

Susan Laborde
Bitcoin
Crypto News

Major Financial Entities Forecast Possible Bitcoin Price Post ETF Approval

Damien Fisher

Several financial institutions and experts recently shared their predictions on Bitcoin (BTC) future price. These forecasts come after the hype around the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which sparked a sudden...

Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Top Crypto Analysts Signals Massive Surge – Will DOGE Reach the Estimated Mark?

Nick Dunn

The Dogecoin community is excited as top crypto analysts predict a significant price surge for the meme token. These experts believe Dogecoin might reach an estimated mark that could lead to...

FTX
Crypto News

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Testify in Fraud Trial

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on October 26 – GALA, DOGE, And PEPE

Nick Dunn
Terra
Crypto News

Terra Classic (LUNC) Community Receives A Warning Regarding 800M USTC Wallet Blacklisting

Damien Fisher
TikTok
News

Social Media Giants TikTok, YouTube, and Meta Explore E-Commerce Licenses in Indonesia

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.