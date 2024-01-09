Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation
News

Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy

Apple has started disbursing funds in response to a long-drawn class action lawsuit in the US alleging that the iPhone manufacturer intentionally slowed down some of its models.

Each individual having filed the claim will receive $92 (£72) on average.

This news comes as Apple settles the case, shelling out a substantial amount of $500 million (£394 million).

Back in December 2017, Apple admitted to deliberately slowing down some iPhones as they grew old. This triggered a backlash from iPhone users, who accused Apple of controlling their devices without prior notice.

Apple argued that since the performance of the devices decreased with age, the “slowdown” prolonged the lifespan of its batteries.

Although the tech giant denied any wrongdoing, it decided to settle the lawsuit in 2020. It pointed out the escalating cost of the ongoing litigation as the reason to settle the case.

Initially, the settlement involved compensating as little as $25 per user. However, the final decision reveals that each individual will receive almost fourfold the amount declared initially.

Why Does Apple Slow Down Phones?

In the wake of the recent payouts in response to the iPhone slowdown controversy, it’s crucial to understand why Apple slowed down its iPhones.

According to the official explanation provided by Apple, the aging of lithium-ion batteries and the potential impact on device performance promoted them to make such a decision.

The batteries in iPhones undergo a natural degradation with age. This reduces the optimal performance capabilities of the devices.

In response to these challenges, Apple claimed to introduce a performance management feature in iOS. This feature would prevent unexpected shutdowns during demanding tasks, eventually extending the overall lifespan of the devices.

In a parallel legal battle in the UK, Apple has faced a class action lawsuit over a similar misconduct where it has to fork out a staggering compensation of £1.6 billion. This case represents around 24 million iPhone users and was initiated by Justin Gutmann in June 2022.

Although Apple tried to dismiss this lawsuit, it was thwarted last November. The company faces an uphill battle against what it has labeled a “baseless” claim.

We have never – and would never – do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.Apple

Gutmann expressed satisfaction with the payments in response to the development in the US. However, he cautioned that the rulings in the US will have no impact on the ongoing case in the UK.

He further stated that the US settlement doesn’t amount to Apple’s admission of guilt. It is rather a “moral victory” devoid of any immediate benefits for his pursuit of justice in the UK.

At the UK Court of Appeal, the next milestone is a hearing where Apple may stop the proceedings. Although the timeline remains uncertain, Gutmann expects the potential dates of trial in late 2024 or early 2025.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation
2 OpenAI Fires Back at Copyright Lawsuit of New York Times, Claims Suit to be Baseless
3 Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga
4 Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024
5 Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices

Latest News

OpenAI Calls NY Times Copyright Lawsuit Baseless
News

OpenAI Fires Back at Copyright Lawsuit of New York Times, Claims Suit to be Baseless

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga
News

Bitcoin Traders Record Breakthrough as $44,000 Support Holds Amid ETF Approval Saga

Damien Fisher

Bitcoin has rebounded from its initial slump to $40,000 earlier in the year and now trades above $44,000. With the January 10 due date for a Bitcoin ETF decision drawing...

Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024
Crypto News

Top 8 Altcoins Under $0.05 To Watch Out For in 2024

Damien Fisher

The cryptocurrency and altcoins sector has gained much attention and adoption over the years as people discover its high potential for investment profits.  Many now seek opportunities to join the...

Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETF Buzz Creates More Twists On Crypto Twitter And Prices

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on January 8 - MKR and STX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 8 – MKR and STX

Nick Dunn
DOGE Loses 3% as Meme Kombat Raises Over $6.2 Million; What’s Next?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses 3% as Meme Kombat Raises Over $6.2 Million; What’s Next?

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin's Resurgence and Positive Momentum for Ripple (XRP)
Crypto News

Bitcoin’s Resurgence and Positive Momentum for Ripple (XRP)

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.