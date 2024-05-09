Apple’s ‘Crush’ Ad for iPad Pro 2024 Is Tone-Deaf, Faces Backlash

Apple’s new advert for the iPad Pro has been called distasteful and upsetting because it shows how technology takes away the simple pleasures of life.

Apple’s new advert for the iPad Pro has been called distasteful and upsetting because it shows how technology takes away the simple pleasures of life. Users on X (Twitter) are pouring in their views on the ad, meaning Apple has a massive backlash to deal with.

Many successful personalities like Hugh Grant have also taken notice and joined the backlash.

Just a couple of days after launching the exciting new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups as well as other updated accessories in the ‘Let Loose’ event, Apple has managed to get itself into hot waters over the controversial ad for the iPad Pro 2024.

The iPad Pro ad called ‘Crush’ shows regular objects like TVs, books, paint cans, a piano, an arcade machine, and other such items being ‘crushed’ (literally) by an industrial press which then lifts up to reveal the new iPad Pro.

The underlying message behind the ad is that the new iPad is an all-in-one compact device that has the functionality of all the objects that were being crushed. Now you get it, don’t you?

Here, you can check out the Apple ‘Crush’ advertisement video for yourself, which was posted by Apple CEO Tim Cook himself.

Controversy Surrounding the ‘Crush’ Ad – What Are the People Saying?

Right off the bat, it’s quite evident that this ad is distasteful. While the idea might have seemed innocent to the company, it describes everything that technology is taking away from us—and it does so in a very harsh tone.

Also, it’s quite surprising how no one inside Apple responsible for the advertisement had the common sense (or ‘foresightedness’ if you want to be polite) to see how the ad could have come across. An industrial press crushing musical instruments! Are you serious, Apple?

In the words of Hugh Grant, who recently joined the protest against this ad, it depicts “The destruction of the human experience.”

Katie Deighton, a reporter from the Wall Street Journal shares similar sentiments. She said that Apple’s ad reconfirms the belief that technology will eventually take away everything that makes us happy.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the many comments on X voicing their displeasure over the advertisement:

Moreover, I think that at a time when there’s already an increasing amount of fear among the masses about AI replacing jobs, this isn’t the kind of message a company of Apple’s stature should be sending out.

Other notable personalities who spoke out include British filmmaker Asif Kapadia. He said that although he loves iPads, this ad was clearly a bad idea, and that it sheds light on the brutal reality of the tech industry and what it does to artists, writers, and creators—they’re used for their talent and creativity yet not compensated accordingly.

Filmmaker and actor Justine Bateman directly commented on Cook’s post saying, “Truly, what is wrong with you?” A short yet powerful message!

What’s particularly ironic is that the iPad Pro is meant to woo artists and creators—and even they don’t like the advertisement.

American cartoonist James Kochalka said that the ad is tone-deaf and insulting to artists, and although people like him are the target audience, demolishing the tools that artists love and respect is definitely not going to flatter them.

As was expected, Apple hasn’t made any comments on the controversy. Perhaps the company believes in ‘Bad publicity is good publicity if you’re already public’?

What Could Apple Have Done Differently?

The damage is already done, no doubt, but some netizens shared a few ideas of what the company could have done instead to get the same message across but without offending people.

The best one of the lot was by a Scott Wainner who wrote on X that the company could have captured the beauty of these everyday objects and how the iPad Pro brings these joyous experiences together on one platform.

This is a brilliant idea indeed! It’s a shame that no one on Apple’s team had this insight.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, I think that it’s highly unlikely that the negative publicity is going to have any notable impact on the new iPads’ popularity. They’re brilliant upgrades and they will only get better with the launch of Apple’s AI tools and features.

However, it’s best if Apple exercised caution moving forward, given that its highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference is just around the corner. Plus, this is also a time when the company is trying to crank up revenue after posting underwhelming revenue statistics in Q1 2024.