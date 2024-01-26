Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Apple Cuts App Store Fees, to Allow Rival App Stores in Europe
News

Apple Cuts App Store Fees, to Allow Rival App Stores in Europe

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Cuts App Store Fees, to Allow Rival App Stores in Europe

For the first time in the company’s history, Apple has announced that it would allow rival app stores to be used on Apple devices purchased in the EU.

This comes as a part of major changes to how the tech giant handles apps in Europe, which also included significant cuts in its App Store fees.

The updates, which were announced on Thursday, are a response to the new regulations that are set to take effect in March this year.

The changes won’t apply in the UK – at least just yet. However, the Digital Markets Bill which is currently passing through the UK parliament will likely bring Apple’s practices under scrutiny.

Cheaper Fees and Greater Flexibility: A Win for Users and Developers

The shift is essentially one of the most impactful changes to the company’s app business since the App Store was first launched, 15 years ago.

With Apple strongly stifling competition from potential rival app stores, it formed the basis of the tech giant’s ecosystems. Apple currently allows you to only download apps from its proprietary store – a rule that it claims to enforce to protect the users’ security.

However, there has been mounting pressure against the policy, with Apple being accused of creating a monopoly.

Epic Games recently brought Apple to court over forcing customers and developers to go through its own channels and charging developers a hefty processing fee of up to 30%.

The move led Apple to update its policy and start allowing developers to offer alternate payment channels – while still charging a 27% commission. Spotify had recently criticized Apple for this move.

With the official App Store from Apple being the only app store that could be used on its devices, you did not have much choice in how you installed apps.

Developers who don’t wish to pay the hefty fees or do not meet Apple’s standards could not sell their products to the millions of Apple users either. This is now set to change in Europe once the updates take effect.

Apple also announced the transaction fees for in-app purchases will be slashed from 30% to 17%.

For developers who are eligible for certain discount programs and are currently charged a 15% commission on in-app transactions, the fee would be set at 10%. This is indeed yet another massive change, addressing one of the key issues raised against Apple in recent times.

The announced updates go on to show how EU policymakers succeeded in forcing Apple to change its business practices.

The tech giant has also announced that developers will soon be able to offer alternative payment methods without having to pay a commission. No fees would be collected from apps distributed through rival app stores either, the company said.

Developers choosing to benefit from the new fee structure and capabilities will instead have to pay Apple a fee of 0.50 euros for every installation following the first 1 million installs in a year.

Based on this requirement, less than 1% of the developers in the EU would have to pay this fee, Apple mentioned.

Other Changes for Apple Users in the EU

Besides the reduced fees and the option to use alternative app stores and payment methods, Apple also announced other changes that will be coming to the EU.

Once iOS 17.4 is rolled out, developers will be able to access the tap-to-pay chip that comes embedded in iPhones. This would enable them to create alternative iOS mobile wallet apps for contactless payments.

EU users opening Safari after downloading the update will see a menu of alternative browsers like Chrome and Firefox. Though Apple’s App Tore will continue to be initially set as default, you will gain the ability to set a third-party app store as your default choice.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Cuts App Store Fees, to Allow Rival App Stores in Europe
2 Meta to Block Under-18 Users from Receiving DMs From Strangers on Instagram and Facebook
3 Fair Value Calculator Estimates XRP Value Increase to $5.38 at $50 Billion Trading Volume
4 iPhone Tops China Smartphone Sales Despite Setbacks
5 Ripple XRP Slips Under 200-Day SMA Line, Signals Weakness – Will the Price Reverse?

Latest News

Meta to Block Under-18 Users from Receiving DMs From Strangers
News

Meta to Block Under-18 Users from Receiving DMs From Strangers on Instagram and Facebook

Krishi Chowdhary
Fair Value Calculator Estimates XRP Value Increase to $5.38 at $50 Billion Trading Volume
Crypto News

Fair Value Calculator Estimates XRP Value Increase to $5.38 at $50 Billion Trading Volume

Damien Fisher

The Athey and Mitchnick fair value calculator has estimated XRP’s value at a trading volume of $50 billion. The calculator estimates that XRP will be worth above $5 when it...

iPhone Tops China Smartphone Sales Despite Setbacks
News

iPhone Tops China Smartphone Sales Despite Setbacks

Damien Fisher

Apple’s iPhone was the best-selling smartphone in China for the first time in 2023. This is according to new data from market research firm IDC. The iPhone ranked number one in...

Ripple XRP Slips Under 200-Day SMA Line, Signals Weakness - Will the Price Reverse?
Crypto News

Ripple XRP Slips Under 200-Day SMA Line, Signals Weakness – Will the Price Reverse?

Nick Dunn
FSB Sets Its 2024 Program Tackling Global Crypto Regulation And AI’s Financial Impact
News

FSB Sets Its 2024 Program Tackling Global Crypto Regulation And AI’s Financial Impact

Damien Fisher
Publicis Plans to Pump 300 Million Euros Into AI Development Over the Next Three Years
News

Publicis Plans to Pump 300 Million Euros Into AI Development Over the Next Three Years

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on January 25 - HNT And IOTA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 25 – HNT And IOTA

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.