Apple Fortifies iPhones With Stolen Device Protection to Thwart Thieves

In a proactive move to safeguard user data, Apple introduced a new layer of security called “Stolen Device Protection” for its iPhones.

You simply need to update your iPhone to the iOS 17.3 version to access this feature.

This security mechanism has been embedded in the iOS 17.3 update to secure sensitive user data like credit card information from unauthorized access after instances of device theft.

Announced on Monday, this decision from the tech giant marks a significant leap forward in protecting iOS devices.

If you’re an Apple user, you need to enable two-factor authentication and “Find My” for your respective ID accounts. Next, go to settings > Face ID & Passcode to enable the Stolen Device Protection feature.

Stringent Authentication Measures in Place

Before this update, a passcode was the only way you (or a thief) could access sensitive information on iOS devices. That’s not the case anymore, though.

With Apple introducing new security features, you now need to validate your identity by providing biometric data through your touch or face IDs. This authentication is mandatory before you can access data or make significant changes in device settings.

As threats to user devices continue to evolve, we work tirelessly to develop powerful new protections for our users and their data. Apple spokesman

Apple has taken security protocols a notch higher when it comes to performing sensitive actions. For instance, modifying security settings in an iOS device or changing an Apple ID password will require you to wait for one hour as a part of a security delay after you provide biometric data.

The changes will be activated once you validate your identity by re-entering the same biometric data after the wait. This makes it challenging for malicious parties to make unauthorized changes to their devices quickly.

This Is How The Stolen Device Protection Mechanism Works

The Stolen Device Protection is location-sensitive. It promises better security measures when you remain away from familiar locations such as work or home. The device stores these locations automatically to boost security in environments exposed to a higher risk of theft.

Security experts have welcomed this update. A global cybersecurity adviser, Jake Moore, stated, that the update is “likely to act as another barrier and put more pressure on thieves when targeting victims”.

He added that organized crime groups will have to work harder to sell stolen phones now. Apple introduced this feature in response to an escalating rate of global phone thefts. Statistics reveal that in London, a phone gets stolen every six minutes.

This feature reflects Apple’s growing confidence in biometric technologies. The tech giant has already gained more than a decade of experience in touch ID and Face ID. The company is showing the way to a future where users will look beyond passwords to maintain device security.