Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Apple Fortifies iPhones With Stolen Device Protection to Thwart Thieves
News

Apple Fortifies iPhones With Stolen Device Protection to Thwart Thieves

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Fortifies iPhones with Stolen Device Protection

In a proactive move to safeguard user data, Apple introduced a new layer of security called “Stolen Device Protection” for its iPhones.

You simply need to update your iPhone to the iOS 17.3 version to access this feature.

This security mechanism has been embedded in the iOS 17.3 update to secure sensitive user data like credit card information from unauthorized access after instances of device theft.

Announced on Monday, this decision from the tech giant marks a significant leap forward in protecting iOS devices.

If you’re an Apple user, you need to enable two-factor authentication and “Find My” for your respective ID accounts. Next, go to settings > Face ID & Passcode to enable the Stolen Device Protection feature.

Stringent Authentication Measures in Place

Before this update, a passcode was the only way you (or a thief) could access sensitive information on iOS devices. That’s not the case anymore, though.

With Apple introducing new security features, you now need to validate your identity by providing biometric data through your touch or face IDs. This authentication is mandatory before you can access data or make significant changes in device settings.

As threats to user devices continue to evolve, we work tirelessly to develop powerful new protections for our users and their data.Apple spokesman

Apple has taken security protocols a notch higher when it comes to performing sensitive actions. For instance, modifying security settings in an iOS device or changing an Apple ID password will require you to wait for one hour as a part of a security delay after you provide biometric data.

The changes will be activated once you validate your identity by re-entering the same biometric data after the wait. This makes it challenging for malicious parties to make unauthorized changes to their devices quickly.

This Is How The Stolen Device Protection Mechanism Works

The Stolen Device Protection is location-sensitive. It promises better security measures when you remain away from familiar locations such as work or home. The device stores these locations automatically to boost security in environments exposed to a higher risk of theft.

Security experts have welcomed this update. A global cybersecurity adviser, Jake Moore, stated, that the update is “likely to act as another barrier and put more pressure on thieves when targeting victims”.

He added that organized crime groups will have to work harder to sell stolen phones now. Apple introduced this feature in response to an escalating rate of global phone thefts. Statistics reveal that in London, a phone gets stolen every six minutes.

This feature reflects Apple’s growing confidence in biometric technologies. The tech giant has already gained more than a decade of experience in touch ID and Face ID. The company is showing the way to a future where users will look beyond passwords to maintain device security.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In A Whopping $250,000
2 Apple Fortifies iPhones With Stolen Device Protection to Thwart Thieves
3 How to Determine If an AI Tool Is Worth the Money
4 OpenAI and Arizona State University Agree to Implement ChatGPT
5 FDJ Makes $2.8 Billion Offer for Kindred to Form New Gaming Powerhouse

Latest News

Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In $250,000
News

Mr. Beast Posts Video On X, Streams In A Whopping $250,000

Krishi Chowdhary
Person using AI to improve organizational process, AI-generated image
Community Contributions

How to Determine If an AI Tool Is Worth the Money

Renee Johnson

With a quick Google search, you’ll be able to find hundreds, if not thousands, of different AI tools designed for businesses. Each tool claims to be capable of improving your...

OpenAI
News

OpenAI and Arizona State University Agree to Implement ChatGPT

Damien Fisher

A prominent artificial intelligence (AI) developer, OpenAI, has joined forces with ASU, a leading research university in the United States. The collaboration, announced on January 18, makes ASU the first higher...

FDJ Makes $2.8 Billion Offer for Kindred to Form New Gaming Powerhouse
News

FDJ Makes $2.8 Billion Offer for Kindred to Form New Gaming Powerhouse

Damien Fisher
DOGE Shows Volatility as General Market Retreats - What's Next?
Crypto News

DOGE Shows Volatility as General Market Retreats – What’s Next?

Nick Dunn
Ethereum Whale Accumulates Shiba Inu In Billions - What Does it Mean For the Token?
Crypto News

Ethereum Whale Accumulates Shiba Inu In Billions – What Does it Mean For the Token?

Damien Fisher
ElevenLabs Achieves Unicorn Status After Successful Fundraising – Report
News

ElevenLabs Achieves Unicorn Status After Successful Fundraising – Report

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.