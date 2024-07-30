Apple Intelligence’s Launch Has Been Delayed

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Developers will get early access this week through the beta version of iOS 18.1 and iPad 18.1, Apple Intelligence will also not be launching in the EU and China anytime soon.

The feature was initially expected to roll out alongside iOS 18 in September. But the company decided to hit the brakes over stability issues and run tests on a wider level.

However, developers will get early access this week through the beta versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. The early access will help the company get some helpful feedback before its commercial launch.

Apple Intelligence, Apple’s version of AI, is a personal intelligence system that offers a bunch of new features to make life easier.

It comes with a that helps you change the tone of your email in one click. You can even use it to shorten or expand your emails. Similarly, it also brings Genmoji – a feature that allows you to generate custom emojis on demand.

With the , you can transform a rough sketch into a polished image with just a flick. Similarly, the new Image Playground helps you generate new images with just a few prompts and descriptions.

Apple’s Launch in the EU & China

Last month, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence won’t be launching in the EU anytime soon.

The bloc is known for its stringent rules which makes launching a new product extremely difficult. However, this time around it was not the bloc that banned the feature.

Apple has suo-moto decided to wait because it feels that the Digital Markets Act (DMA) might force it to make certain changes in the feature that would risk user privacy and data security.

Similarly, Apple has also decided to wait on China. The Chinese government is just as strict as the EU, sometimes even more so when it comes to AI.

So the biggest concern at the moment is whether Apple will be able to use its own servers. Since China is very particular about how the data of its citizens are handled, it might force Apple to store the data in servers located within its borders.

Using these servers would mean involving a third party which will again threaten user privacy and data security, something that Apple might not be comfortable with.