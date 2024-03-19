Countries
Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Join Hands with Google or OpenAI to License Their AI Tools

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
  • Apple might be planning to license Google or OpenAI’s AI tech for its upcoming iPhones
  • Neither of the companies has confirmed this news but sources close to both have reported about a possible partnership

Apple Might Join Hands with Google or OpenAI for Their AI Tech

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google and OpenAI to license their AI chatbot for iPhones. The company is actively negotiating with both Gemini (by Google) and ChatGPT (by OpenAI) to find the best AI platform that could be added for the upcoming updates later this year.

After the AI boom that shook the tech industry last year, a lot of industry experts criticized Apple for lagging behind. The company assured time and again that they are working on certain AI projects.

For example, some reports said Apple is working on a new updated version of Siri that will run on the same language models that ChatGPT uses.

Later this year, I look forward to sharing with you the ways we will break new ground in generative AI, another technology we believe can redefine the future.Tim Cook

Even the jobs listed by the company online suggest a shift towards generative AI but they are yet to roll out any significant AI features.

So in an attempt to keep iPhones at the top of the game, it seems like the company has decided to seek help from third-party AI platforms.

Google’s AI technology has already integrated with mobile brands like Pixel and Samsung and so far they have been working just fine.

Gemini or ChatGPT is only expected to help with automated writing and text-to-image generation.

This news has only been confirmed by a few sources close to the project. We haven’t received any official confirmation from the company yet so it’s hard to tell how exactly the collaboration will work.

Google might either lend its technology to Apple or the entire Gemini app might be added to iPhones.

If this collaboration goes through, this won’t be the first time that Apple and Google partnered up. The two tech giants already have a massive $18 billion/year deal in place that allows Google to be the default search engine on all Apple devices.

Sources have also confirmed that even if Apple joins hands with Google or OpenAI, its own AI efforts will continue.

The upcoming iOS 18 software update that might be released at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June will probably have some on-device features powered by Apple’s native AI technology.

Read More: What is Darwin AI, Apple’s latest AI acquisition?

How Does This Collaboration Benefit Google?

Ever since reports surfaced online that Apple might be licensing Google’s AI tech, Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) shares increased by 4%.

Plus, although we don’t know the exact value of the contract yet, it will definitely be a huge boost to its annual revenue. If Gemini is added directly to Apple’s default app list, Google will be able to tap into a massive new market i.e. the iPhone users.

Apple’s guarded ecosystem makes it hard for third-party apps to reach its users. However, if this partnership goes through, it’ll instantly introduce Gemini to millions of new users.

That said, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows from here on for Google. The tech giant has a lot to fix before this deal can become a reality, especially because Gemini has been in quite a few controversies ever since its launch.

For example, only a few weeks ago, it was called out for being “too woke” and “historically inaccurate” when it created pictures of women and people of color in response to a query about the founding fathers of America.

Google had to apologize and temporarily pull the plug on text-to-image generation. They said that the tool has gone through extensive anti-racism training and while that aligns with their internal values, in this case, it took it too far.

Neither Google nor Apple has responded to our request to confirm the news about this potential partnership.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

