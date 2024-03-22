Apple Faces a Lawsuit by DOJ for Trying to Monopolize the Smartphone Market

- Apple is being sued by the DOJ for trying to stifle competition and maintain a monopoly over the smartphone market
- The lawsuit was filed this morning and has already been joined by 16 other state attorneys
The US Department of Justice is suing Apple for trying to maintain a monopoly over the smartphone market. The lawsuit was filed on the morning of 21st March and has received the support of 16 other state attorneys.
The DOJ said that Apple has been discouraging all innovations that can challenge its position in the market. And since it’s already a conglomerate with a lot of market capital, stifling smaller competitors is quite easy for them. Let’s dive into the details of what this lawsuit says.
Apple also recently landed in a legal battle with Epic Games. The latter accused Apple of unlawfully taking 30% of every purchase made through the platform. The worst part is Apple prevents the apps from directly reaching out to the users with an alternative payment method.
The lawsuit also draws a parallel between Apple’s practices and Microsoft’s approach back in 1998 when the latter was accused of monopolizing the market.
At the time, it was Apple who accused Microsoft of not playing by the rules. However, according to the DOJ, Apple has become worse than what it fought against. The restrictions it imposes today on third-party apps are far more unfair than what Microsoft did.
What Does Apple Have to Say in Response?
This lawsuit is threatening what makes the company stand out in this competitive industry.
Apple also warned that:
- If this lawsuit is successful, it would permanently alter the quality of technology that Apple is expected to put out, and that
- It would give the government too much power over people’s design rights which might in turn stifle innovation
Apple has promised to go to trial if necessary and defend itself against the wrongful accusations.
Apple in a Muddle Right Now?
Times are quite tough for Apple right now. It is already facing antitrust investigations from countries like Japan, Korea, and the EU. Plus, it was recently fined $2 billion for breaking competition rules – and iPhone sales in China have been blown out of the water by Huawei.
The new Digital Markets Act introduced in the EU last month did away with Apple’s long-standing practice of imposing a 30% commission on in-app purchases. It also forced Apple to allow developers to set up third-party app stores and offer other payment methods to the users.
