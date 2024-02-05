Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report
News

Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Speeds Up Its Autonomous Car Project With Increased Tests

While Apple has been very secretive about its autonomous car project, the tech giant’s filings with the California Department of Motor Vehicles indicate that it has ramped up the testing of the self-driving vehicle.

The company quadrupled its test driving distance in 2023 compared to 2022, logging 450,000 miles of autonomous driving in the US.

Previous reports claimed that the company has toned down its efforts to develop an autonomously-driving electric car. However, according to the latest filings, Apple is still going strong with the project even if it may have lowered its expectations.

Apple Still Lagging Behind Other Autonomous Vehicle Developers in Testing

Apple’s increased focus on testing its autonomous EV is relatively recent, with a majority of the testing miles being recorded in the second half of 2023. The tests peaked in August when Apple recorded 83,900 miles of autonomous testing.

Besides Waymo, Amazon’s Zoox and a few other companies are currently permitted to test their vehicles in California without safety drivers.

However, despite ramping up the testing, Apple still lags behind more advanced companies developing autonomous cars.

For instance, Alphabet’s Waymo drove a whopping 3.7 million testing miles in the state with a safety driver behind the wheel, 1.2 million testing miles with no driver, and over 1.6 million additional miles with passengers.

Apple is yet to obtain a permit to carry out completely driverless testing on public roads in California, which means it must have a safety driver behind the wheel at all times.

It’s worth noting that besides the testing miles recorded in California, Waymo also operates a driverless autonomous taxi service in Phoenix and carrying out tests in Austin, Texas.

General Motors’ autonomous vehicle division Cruise surpasses Apple in testing too, despite its troubled state. The company halted its nationwide testing of autonomous vehicles soon after losing its permit to deploy in California in October 2023.

However, it still managed to rack up 2.65 million miles of test driving in the state, which is more than 2.2 million more than what Apple logged.

While California’s reporting guidelines make it a challenge to compare the testing data directly, Apple clearly has a long way to go before it can catch up with its biggest rivals.

Apple Reportedly Working on v2x Technology for Its Autonomous Cars

With Apple being highly secretive about the project, not much is known of the autonomously driving cars that are under development by the iPhone maker.

In 2022, Apple hired ex-Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic to help with the development of its first-ever autonomous EV.

However, reports suggest that the company is working on a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology that would enable the cars to connect to the Internet of Things (IoT) and even communicate with each other.

The tech giant has already filed several new software and hardware patents focused on riding comfort features, such as suspension and seats.

While it was earlier reported that the Apple car would arrive in 2024, the launch has since been postponed. The good news, however, is that the project to develop the car, which will supposedly be priced under USD 100,000 finally seems to be gaining momentum.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report
2 Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project—A Nuclear Fusion Power Plant
3 30+ Data Breach Statistics (2024 Data and Trends)
4 Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook
5 Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025

Latest News

Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project
News

Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project—A Nuclear Fusion Power Plant

Krishi Chowdhary
Data Breach Statistics
Statistics

30+ Data Breach Statistics (2024 Data and Trends)

Jeff Beckman

Though cybersecurity awareness grows, study after study indicates escalating data breach activities against individuals and enterprises—2022 saw this sinister trend continue its upward climb globally at a record scale. Data...

Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Cook
News

Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook

Krishi Chowdhary

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has finally thrown some light on Apple’s plan with generative AI. Users can expect some big AI features as early as the end of 2024. Although...

Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025
News

Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025

Krishi Chowdhary
AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games: Research
News

Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games

Krishi Chowdhary
CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents
News

Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks

Krishi Chowdhary
Chainlink
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.