Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads from Its App Store in China
News

Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads from Its App Store in China

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Based on an order from China’s government, Apple has decided to remove WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store In China
  • Other products of Meta will continue to function in the country and people with an iCloud account outside of China will still be able to download these apps
  • The reason behind the removal is still unknown but experts believe it to be a registration issue

Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads From App Store In China

On Friday Apple announced that it’s removing WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China over security concerns from the government.

The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns.Apple

Adding further, Apple said it’s only doing its job and following the rules of the country it operates in, even if it disagrees with them.

Neither the Cyberspace Administration of China nor Meta has made any comment yet. In fact, all queries to Meta have been referred to Apple.

Other Meta apps such as Facebook and Instagram will remain available. Also, since WhatsApp and Threads will remain available on Apple’s app store elsewhere, people from China with iCloud accounts outside the country will still be able to download these apps.

Why Has China Ordered to Remove These Apps?

How exactly these apps are imposing a threat to China’s security is not clear yet. But there are speculations.

For example, some tech experts are of the opinion that it might have something to do with a new rule that was announced last August.

Under that, all apps were required to be registered with China’s government or they would be banned. Any app that was found to be defunct or containing illegal content would also be banned.

The deadline for the registration was in March and the rule came into effect on April 1. So China ordering the removal of these apps right after the new law came into effect might suggest that it’s a registration issue.

Intentional or not, this move will only increase the ongoing tension between the two nations. There have been a series of events in the past that suggest the relationship between the two countries is becoming worse.

Now, the removal of WhatsApp and Threads will only add more fuel to the raging fire.

Not the First Time

This isn’t the first time that Apple complied with China’s demands and removed some apps. Back in 2017, the New York Times news app was removed (at a period when news censorship was increasing in China) and to date, it remains unavailable.

Last year, a lot of AI-powered assistants were also removed from the app store. Messaging apps like Signal and Telegram are also blocked.

China has always had strict laws when it came to what content and apps its people can access. So this move isn’t all that surprising.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Joint International Police Operation Disrupts LabHost – A Platform That Supported 2,000+ Cybercriminals
2 Apple Removes WhatsApp and Threads from Its App Store in China
3 XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off – Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?
4 Cardano Could Rally to $27 After Bitcoin Halving Following a Historical Performance
5 Japanese Banking Firm Launches Passive Income Program for Shiba Inu

Latest News

Joint International Police Operation Disrupts LabHost
News

Joint International Police Operation Disrupts LabHost – A Platform That Supported 2,000+ Cybercriminals

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off - Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?
Crypto News

XRP Falls to $0.3 Amid Massive Weekend Sell-off – Can $1 Be Achieved Post-Halving?

Rida Fatima

The crypto market is sinking lower, moving away from its impressive Q1 peak of $2.86 trillion. Major altcoins like Ethereum have not been spared either, with investors facing losses from the...

Cardano Could Rally to $27 After Bitcoin Halving if Historical Performance
Crypto News

Cardano Could Rally to $27 After Bitcoin Halving Following a Historical Performance

Rida Fatima

Cardano is one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the crypto market. Historical data suggests that its native token ADA could likely break its all-time high and surge to $27 after...

Japanese Banking Firm Launches Passive Income Program for Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Japanese Banking Firm Launches Passive Income Program for Shiba Inu

Rida Fatima
Ripple CLO Clarifies Future Steps With the SEC While Quenching Settlement Rumors
Crypto News

Ripple CLO Clarifies Future Steps With the SEC While Quenching Settlement Rumors

Rida Fatima
Cisco Launches AI-Driven Security Solution 'Hypershield'
News

Cisco Launches AI-Driven Security Solution ‘Hypershield’

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto analyst April top picks
Crypto News

Crypto Analyst Reveals His Top Three Investments for April

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.