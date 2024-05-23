Apple Challenges DoJ’s Antitrust Lawsuit: Requests US Court to Dismiss the Case

Apple moved to a US court and requested it to dismiss a case filed by the DoJ and 15 other states.

On Tuesday, Apple announced that it plans to request a U.S. judge to dismiss the case filed against it by the Justice Department (DoJ) and 15 other states in March. The lawsuit claimed that the iPhone maker monopolized the market and intentionally hurt the growth of smaller rivals.

Addressing the same concern, the company already sent a letter to the U.S. District Judge Julien X Neals, saying the company’s work ethic is far from being a monopolist and it also faces stiff competition from other companies.

The complaint also said that Apple is driving up prices to which the company responded that it has the ability “to charge supra-competitive prices or restrict output in the alleged smartphone markets.”

Another reason that Apple pointed out for requesting the dismissal of this lawsuit is that the whole case is built on a new “antitrust liability” that no court has ever recognized. In short, the company is trying to say that this case is baseless.

What’s The Lawsuit About?

In March, the DoJ brought down several complaints against Apple. It was accused of charging too much and making the most profits compared to all its rivals, imposing various hidden fees on business partners, and so on.

Here are some important accusations made against Apple and its business strategy

It makes it difficult to connect their non-Apple smartwatches to their Apple devices . This way a lot of users are forced to buy an Apple smartwatch.

It makes it . This way a lot of users are forced to buy an Apple smartwatch. It has also been accused of intentionally hurting music streaming apps by manipulating their reviews . Apparently, the company believes that since music apps do not screen time, they are not beneficial for the company.

It has also been accused of intentionally hurting music streaming apps by . Apparently, the company believes that since music apps do not screen time, they are not beneficial for the company. Speaking of the Apple App Store, third-party developers are subjected to much stricter rules and they are worded in a way that makes it difficult for them to leave the platform.

Speaking of the Apple App Store, third-party developers are subjected to much stricter rules and they are worded in a way that makes it difficult for them to leave the platform. Staying on the platform isn’t a good alternative either because then they are subjected to higher platform fees , inadequate resources, and poor security which in turn affects the user experience.

Staying on the platform isn’t a good alternative either because then they are , inadequate resources, and poor security which in turn affects the user experience. It complicates the process of using its tap-to-pay technology for another bank, forcing users to switch to Apple Pay. The company has already made billions in the form of processing fees using this one simple trick.

It complicates the process of using its tap-to-pay technology for another bank, forcing users to switch to Apple Pay. The company has already made billions in the form of processing fees using this one simple trick. Apple has also been accused of fuelling the “Apple vs Android debate” by displaying the messages sent by an Android in a green bubble. This clearly distinguished between Apple users and Android users and over time, has been used by iPhone lovers as a way to make Android users seem inferior.

Even back then, Apple had clearly expressed its displeasure against the lawsuit.

The company had said that this case challenges everything that makes Apple unique and stand out in the market and if it is successful, it will forever alter the quality of service Apple can provide to its users.

Furthermore, it also warned this lawsuit will pave the way for too much government control over people’s design rights which in the future will stifle innovation.

In March the company had promised to go to trial if needed and defend against it with everything it has. Looks like it’s staying true to its words.