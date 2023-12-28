Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Apple Secures Legal Victory to Resume Selling its Smartwatches Amidst Controversy
News

Apple Secures Legal Victory to Resume Selling its Smartwatches Amidst Controversy

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Secures Legal Victory to Resume Selling its Smartwatches

In a significant legal win for Apple, a U.S. appeals court has temporarily lifted the ban on smartwatch imports that the ITC (International Trade Commission) had imposed on the tech giant. This ban was a result of a dispute over a patent with Masimo, a medical technology company based in California.

As a result of the court ruling, there was a 4.6% decline in Masimo’s shares.

Following the temporary ban, Apple was quick to file an emergency request with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

This worked for Apple, as ITC’s order alleging Apple of infringing on Masimo’s patents on medical monitoring technology was put on pause.

Following this decision, Apple can now resume sales of its sophisticated Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 in the US.

The company accused Apple of violating its patents and hiring its employees.

Allegedly, Apple used the pulse oximeter technology developed by Masimo in its smartwatches to measure the level of oxygen in blood. This feature was initially introduced in 2020 in Apple’s Series 6 model.

Apple Expresses Enthusiasm In Response To The Decision

Apple stated that the two new models with the blood oxygen feature will be available online and in Apple Stores once again for purchase. Previously, the court ruling restricted these sales, but these watches could be purchased in other countries.

We are thrilled to return the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year.Apple

While Masimo chose not to comment on the court’s decision, industry analysts predict that the financial implications of the dispute could be substantial for both companies.

The final decision will involve potential costs, and there might be a court settlement or a technological alternative from Apple. This can amount to millions of dollars for either company.

However, analysts are optimistic that the negative publicity that the lawsuit generated may outweigh Apple’s financial impact.

The Chief Macro Economist at Equiti Capital, Stuart Cole stated that the incident isn’t a good PR for Apple.

He also stated that the focus of Apple on the lawsuit extends beyond this software to other applications in the health-wearable industry.

Unfazed by the legal battle, Apple said before the court that it is exploring different technical and legal options.

At the court, the company said that currently, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is assessing the redesigned versions of Apple watches to find out whether or not they infringe on patents held by Masimo. All eyes are on January 12, when the decision will be announced.

President Joe Biden’s administration decided not to veto the ban. The proactive measures from Apple, involving the emergency request speak a ton about its determination to get around the legal challenges. The ongoing dispute marks the raging competition in the wearable technology sector.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple Secures Legal Victory to Resume Selling its Smartwatches Amidst Controversy
2 The New York Times Engages in a Copyright Battle Over Digital Content Usage with AI Giants
3 Key Akamai Technologies Statistics in 2023 (and Facts)
4 Polygon (MATIC) Soars Past $1 with Strong Breakout; Will it See $2?
5 Tencent Shares Recover Amidst Regulatory Re-Evaluation of Gaming Rules

Latest News

The New York Times Sues AI Giants in a Copyright Battle
News

The New York Times Engages in a Copyright Battle Over Digital Content Usage with AI Giants

Krishi Chowdhary
Key Akamai Technology Statistics 2023
Statistics

Key Akamai Technologies Statistics in 2023 (and Facts)

Susan Laborde

Akamai is no ordinary tech company. This digital solutions powerhouse is on a mission to fast-track businesses into the future. And with over 1 million websites relying on them for...

MATIC
Crypto News

Polygon (MATIC) Soars Past $1 with Strong Breakout; Will it See $2?

Nick Dunn

Polygon (MATIC) is performing really well today, with its price exceeding the $1 mark, a level that has resisted further ascent in the past weeks. Notably, this growth started on December...

Tencent Shares Recover Amidst Regulatory Reevaluation of Gaming Rules
News

Tencent Shares Recover Amidst Regulatory Re-Evaluation of Gaming Rules

Damien Fisher
Grayscale Amends Bitcoin ETF Filing Amid CEO Barry Silbert’s Exit From Company’s Board
Crypto News

Grayscale Amends Bitcoin ETF Filing Amid CEO Barry Silbert’s Exit From Company’s Board

Damien Fisher
“Dumb Money” Could Miss Out on Next XRP Rise, Explains Top Analyst
Crypto News

“Dumb Money” Could Miss Out on Next XRP Rise, Explains Top Analyst

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on December 27 - MATIC, ASTR, And MINA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 27 – MATIC, ASTR, And MINA

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.