Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat
News

Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are going off store shelves in the US this week, following the manufacturer’s loss in a major patent dispute. While the online sale of the two smartphone watches on Apple.com will be stopped on Thursday, retail locations will stop selling the watches after December 24th.

Filed by medical technology company Masimo, the patent infringement lawsuit accused Apple of copying the former’s technology in making the latest versions of the Apple Watch.

Despite its repeated denial of the allegation, the International Trade Commission (ITC) found Apple to be in violation of the patent.

Apple Allegedly Copied Masino’s Blood Oxygen Sensor Technology

The infringed patent in question is a blood oxygen sensor by Masimo that can also read a person’s pulse rate. The pulse oximeter, which uses a light-based technology, was allegedly copied by Apple and integrated into its smartwatches without obtaining necessary licensing rights.

With Apple denying the accusations, the legal battle over whether it copied Masimo’s technology has been going on for months.

In a trial held over the dispute in May, both parties failed to persuade the jury to deliver a unanimous verdict. With the panel failing to reach a joint conclusion, US District Judge James Selna declared a mistrial.

However, court documents filed during the trial did reveal that Apple previously considered acquiring Masimo, before deciding against the idea.

Though the two companies held talks in 2013 about the use of Masimo’s technologies in Apple’s products, it didn’t lead anywhere. However, Apple did hire two executives and key engineers away from Masimo.

The latter mentioned this in its legal filings, accusing Apple of poaching its employees with the intent of illegally copying its technology.

The ITC ruled in October 2023 that Apple had infringed Masino’s patent of the pulse oximeter and used the technology in most of its smartwatches since 2020.

Apple Plans to Contend the ITC Ruling

Apple, however, firmly called the ITC’s findings inaccurate and has been asking President Joe Biden, who oversees the commission, to reverse the decision.

The president has 60 days to review the ruling, i.e., until December 26th before Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are banned.

While Apple is preemptively halting the sales of the two smartphone watches to comply with the decision, the company is still counting on the President’s intervention. This potentially explains why the company is allowing the dispute to drag on rather than entering a licensing agreement.

Apple likes to play hardball with other companies, and sometimes it helps them reach more favorable deals over things like licensing.Gene Munster, Analyst

The tech giant also submitted evidence that demonstrates how a ban on the said smartphone watches will negatively impact medical and scientific research. Apple users relying on the ECG, blood oxygen reading, and other health-related features on the watches would be affected too, the company claims.

However, Masimo CEO Joe Kiani framed the sales halt as a pressure tactic, calling Apple’s infringement of its patent a deliberate one. Apple revealed that it intends to take the fight to the Federal Circuit.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Google Users to Receive a Total of $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement
2 Apple to Halt Apple Watch Sales Following Patent Dispute Defeat
3 Video Conferencing Market Statistics
4 BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Ark Amends Bitcoin ETF Plans to Comply with SEC’s Cash-Only Framework
5 Binance to Pay Record $2.7 Billion to End CFTC Crypto Investigation

Latest News

Google Users to Get $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement
News

Google Users to Receive a Total of $630 Million as Part of Play Store Settlement

Krishi Chowdhary
People in business meeting with video conference
Statistics

Video Conferencing Market Statistics

Kate Sukhanova

Video conferencing market statistics have become prevalent in the last few years thanks to the unprecedented use of the services during the pandemic and the major subsequent shift to hybrid...

BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Ark Amends Bitcoin ETF Plans to Comply with SEC’s Cash-Only Framework
Crypto News

BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Ark Amends Bitcoin ETF Plans to Comply with SEC’s Cash-Only Framework

Damien Fisher

Major US asset managers intending to issue Bitcoin spot ETFs are revising their ETF filings as they hope for the SEC’s blessing to list the product.  According to the latest...

Binance to Pay Record $2.7 Billion to End CFTC Crypto Investigation
Crypto News

Binance to Pay Record $2.7 Billion to End CFTC Crypto Investigation

Damien Fisher
OpenAI Sets Up Preparedness Team to Drive AI Safety
News

OpenAI Sets Up Preparedness Team to Drive AI Safety

Damien Fisher
Ripple XRP Soars By 4%, Will it Claim New Highs as New Betting Tokens Target 10X Gains?
Crypto News

Ripple XRP Soars By 4%, Will it Claim New Highs as New Betting Tokens Target 10X Gains?

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on December 19 - SEI, WOO, And INJ
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 19 – SEI, WOO, And INJ

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.