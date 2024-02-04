Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has finally thrown some light on Apple’s plan with generative AI. Users can expect some big AI features as early as the end of 2024.

Although the exact features and the time of launch weren’t revealed, Cook’s statement has started a series of speculations among Apple enthusiasts.

I think there’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI. We’ve got some things that we are incredibly excited about that we’ll be talking about later this year. Tim Cook

Apple experts believe that the upcoming iOS 18 update might be the biggest Apple users have seen. Siri is expected to get a complete revamp, with the integration of several AI features such as AI summarization and smart replies. Apple Messages, Music, and Pages can also see major AI upgrades.

Photography is one area where Apple might be more careful. Although AI boosts photo editing and camera performance, it also opens the floodgates to deepfakes and digital foul play.

As regards the time of announcement, experts expect the annual June Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event to be leveraged for AI announcements. Since most participants will be developers, it makes sense that tech updates are unveiled at this event.

Apple’s Delay In Introducing AI Features

Experts have for long wondered why Apple took so long to get on to the AI bandwagon. As per Apple, they have been working on an in-house LLM model for a few years now. However, no Apple product is laced with an AI feature yet.

Google’s Pixel 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 also feature a lot of AI capabilities.

This can be attributed to Apple’s stringent approach towards user privacy. AI models, as of now, aren’t the safest tools out there—user data can be prone to leaks. Apple has always marketed itself as a privacy-first product maker. That’s why Apple isn’t rushing into hugging AI like its competitors.

Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Bard have already been deeply integrated into different tech products.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI has been making a lot of buzz lately. With features like generative edit, Instant Slow-mo, and Circle to Search, Samsung is ready to take the AI game a notch higher. Galaxy AI can even translate calls in real time and rewrite texts with different tones.

However, now that users know AI updates are around the corner, the competition among these giants will become more intense.