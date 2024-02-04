Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook
News

Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Cook

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has finally thrown some light on Apple’s plan with generative AI. Users can expect some big AI features as early as the end of 2024.

Although the exact features and the time of launch weren’t revealed, Cook’s statement has started a series of speculations among Apple enthusiasts.

I think there’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI. We’ve got some things that we are incredibly excited about that we’ll be talking about later this year.Tim Cook

Apple experts believe that the upcoming iOS 18 update might be the biggest Apple users have seen. Siri is expected to get a complete revamp, with the integration of several AI features such as AI summarization and smart replies. Apple Messages, Music, and Pages can also see major AI upgrades.

Photography is one area where Apple might be more careful. Although AI boosts photo editing and camera performance, it also opens the floodgates to deepfakes and digital foul play.

As regards the time of announcement, experts expect the annual June Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event to be leveraged for AI announcements. Since most participants will be developers, it makes sense that tech updates are unveiled at this event.

Apple’s Delay In Introducing AI Features

Experts have for long wondered why Apple took so long to get on to the AI bandwagon. As per Apple, they have been working on an in-house LLM model for a few years now. However, no Apple product is laced with an AI feature yet.

Google’s Pixel 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 also feature a lot of AI capabilities.

This can be attributed to Apple’s stringent approach towards user privacy. AI models, as of now,  aren’t the safest tools out there—user data can be prone to leaks. Apple has always marketed itself as a privacy-first product maker. That’s why Apple isn’t rushing into hugging AI like its competitors.

Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Bard have already been deeply integrated into different tech products.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI has been making a lot of buzz lately. With features like generative edit, Instant Slow-mo, and Circle to Search, Samsung is ready to take the AI game a notch higher. Galaxy AI can even translate calls in real time and rewrite texts with different tones.

However, now that users know AI updates are around the corner, the competition among these giants will become more intense.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook
2 Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025
3 Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games
4 Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks
5 Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20

Latest News

Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025
News

Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025

Krishi Chowdhary
AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games: Research
News

Research Shows That AI Tends To Make More Violent Choices In War Games

Krishi Chowdhary

As the US military began integrating AI technology into their plans, a recent study has revealed that AI bots are inclined to choose violent options and nuclear attacks more frequently....

CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents
News

Former CIA Hacker Gets 40 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents To Wikileaks

Krishi Chowdhary

On Thursday, former CIA hacker, Joshua Schulte was sentenced to 40 years in prison for causing a massive data leak. On top of that, after he’s released, he’ll be subject...

Chainlink
Crypto News

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Surges as Crypto Market Recovers – Bulls Target $20

Nick Dunn
Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple's Co-Founder's Wallet
Crypto News

Binance Freezes $4.2 Million In XRP Coins Linked To Exploit On Ripple’s Co-Founder’s Wallet

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline
Crypto News

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts XRP Surge to $1.40 After a Decline

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February - LINK, IMX, and PENDLE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 2 February – LINK, IMX, and PENDLE

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.