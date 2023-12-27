Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Apple Watch Sales Stopped in the U.S. Amidst Patent Dispute
News

Apple Watch Sales Stopped in the U.S. Amidst Patent Dispute

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Apple Watch Sales Stopped in the U.S. Amidst Patent Dispute

In a significant blow to its market dominance in smartwatches, Apple has ceased selling its latest models, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States.

Masimo uses light-based technology to measure the level of oxygen in the blood.

This move from the tech giant comes after the White House intervened in a ruling from the ITC (International Trade Commission) regarding a patent infringement issue.

The decision, which was eagerly waited for till December 25, has sent ripples through the tech industry. This is yet another instance reflecting the value of intellectual property rights in the digital age.

The dispute took over a pulse oximeter patent owned by Masimo, a medical device maker. In October, Apple was found guilty by the ITC of infringing this patent.

As per the ruling, Apple’s advanced smartwatch models have been barred from imports and sales in the US. However, the implications of the ruling won’t have any impact on the Apple Watch SE, a less expensive model.

After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC’s determination and the ITC’s decision became final on December 26, 2023.Katherine Tai, the office of US Trade Representative

Apple’s online store had already taken off the concerned watch models. The physical stores didn’t sell these watches either on Tuesday.

Apple Files Appeal With The Federal Circuit

In response to the decision, Apple has filed an appeal with the Federal Circuit Court to overturn the decision of the ITC. Besides taking the legal route to combat the dispute, Apple is exploring the scope of making certain technical modifications in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches in an effort to adhere to the regulations of US Customs.

Apple also requested a temporary stay on the ban until U.S. Customs reviews its redesigned product, anticipated by January 12.  The tech giant fears “irreparable harm” in case the ban remains applicable during the appeal.

We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the U.S. as soon as possible.Apple

Although the ban left the online and retail stores of Apple in a noticeable void, other sellers like Best Buy and Amazon continue to sell their existing stock.  These disputed watches will be available outside the country for sale.

Masimo Accuses Apple Of Deliberate Patent Infringement

Joe Kiani, the CEO of Masimo, stated that Apple deliberately infringed the patent. This legal tussle isn’t new, given that Apple had filed a couple of patent infringement lawsuits against the company in October 2022.

In several interviews and statements, Kiani came up with a broader narrative about the protection of intellectual property rights against top players in the industry.

Today’s ruling by the USITC sends a powerful message that even the world’s largest company is not above the law.Joe Kiani, Masimo CEO

The historical record for presidential intervention in similar matters looks interesting. President Obama, in 2013, vetoed an ITC ruling that would have banned older iPhones and iPads for violating a Samsung patent. On the other hand, the Biden administration decided not to follow this strategy in this case.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Launches Copilot Chat App For Android Users For a Seamless Experience
2 Apple Watch Sales Stopped in the U.S. Amidst Patent Dispute
3 Women Entrepreneurs Statistics 2023: The Rise of Sheconomy
4 55+ DocuSign Statistics Showing Its Vital Role in Modern Business
5 65+ Inspiring Singtel Statistics and Facts in 2023

Latest News

Microsoft Launched Copilot Chat App For Android
News

Microsoft Launches Copilot Chat App For Android Users For a Seamless Experience

Krishi Chowdhary
Women Entrepreneurs Statistics
Statistics

Women Entrepreneurs Statistics 2023: The Rise of Sheconomy

Jeff Beckman

Remember when starting a business wearing a skirt seemed unlikely? Not anymore. From small shops to bold startups, women are trailblazing into entrepreneurship and making things happen on their own...

Key DocuSign Statistics and Facts
Statistics

55+ DocuSign Statistics Showing Its Vital Role in Modern Business

Susan Laborde

In recent times, advancements in the tech industry have brought about various digital solutions for users of all kinds. The latest innovative solutions include AI suggestions, GPT functionalities, and digital...

Key Singtel Facts and Statistics
Statistics

65+ Inspiring Singtel Statistics and Facts in 2023

Jeff Beckman
Google Makes Browsing More Seamless With Better Safety Check
News

Google Chrome Promises Seamless Browsing Experience With Better Safety Check

Krishi Chowdhary
NASA Spearheads Cybersecurity in Space to Secure Missions
News

NASA Spearheads Cybersecurity in Space to Secure Global Missions

Krishi Chowdhary
AI-Backed NPCs Set to Transform Video Game Realism
News

AI-Backed NPCs Set to Transform Video Game Realism and Engagement

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.