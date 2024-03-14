Countries
Apple Withdraws from Fight to Protect App Store Dominance in Europe
News

Apple Withdraws from Fight to Protect App Store Dominance in Europe

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Apple has retreated in the battle to defend the dominance of its App Store in Europe. The tech giant announced that developers will now have the freedom to distribute their apps directly to consumers, bypassing the App Store’s traditional route.

This move, which the company effected immediately, comes amidst mounting pressure and criticism from both regulators and competitors. Importantly, Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) also reflects a shift in its approach to app distribution in the region.

Apple Gives into the European Union

Under the new rules, European software developers can distribute their apps directly to consumers through their own platforms rather than going through the App Store. However, developers must still adhere to Apple’s terms and conditions, ensuring a level of oversight and control.

However, while Apple’s decision aims to protect the presence of the App Store in the region, it could also have significant implications for its revenue model. This is because the company typically charges developers fees of up to 30% on sales made through the App Store.

Nonetheless, the firm has introduced a core technology fee of 50 euro cents per user account annually, irrespective of the distribution method chosen by developers. Meanwhile, the DMA remains firm in its demand to control the power of major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Google, and Microsoft

While this demand encourages greater competition and innovation within the European market, it places these companies on their toes to sustain their gains. 

In response to the DMA’s requirements, Apple has also announced that users in the EU will now have the option to access alternative app marketplaces on iOS devices. 

This move signifies a step toward a more open and competitive app ecosystem within Apple’s iOS platform. It also aligns with the objectives of the regulatory support strategy.

Apple’s Expansion in Europe

Amid the declining revenue and challenges in key markets, Apple’s move to expand its ecosystem in Europe reflects the company’s commitment to stay relevant in the tech industry. Traditionally, Apple has tightly controlled its ecosystem, known as a profitable “walled garden.”

However, the company’s recent struggles, including weak demand for its smartphones in China and its displacement as the world’s most valuable company by Microsoft, have prompted this change. 

In response to the regulatory pressure, Apple has taken steps to address ongoing legal disputes, such as its argument with Epic Games.

 It also addressed a recent EU antitrust fine of 1.84 billion euros ($2.01 billion) related to competition concerns in the music streaming market. These developments highlight the increasing scrutiny faced by tech giants like Apple and the potential consequences of regulatory violations. 

A notable example is the hefty fines of up to 10% of global revenue in line with the DMA. Despite these challenges, Apple’s stock saw a modest increase on Tuesday afternoon, mitigating some of its losses in 2024. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

