Apple Working On A ChatGPT Rival Dubbed “Apple GPT”

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple is currently testing a ChatGPT-like large language model to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

While Apple halted the chatbot rollout due to growing security concerns regarding generative AI, the tech giant is making it available to an increasing number of employees.

Initially dubbed as “Apple GPT” by some engineers, the chatbot works on Apple’s own large language model framework Ajax.

While Apple is yet to devise a strategy to release its new AI technology to its users, reports suggest that the tech giant aims to make a significant announcement next year.

What Do We Know About “Apple GPT” So Far?

Apple’s new chatbot is quite similar to ChatGPT, Bing AI, and Bard in the sense that it doesn’t come with any additional features that the existing AI chatbots don’t offer already.

However, Apple is supposedly focusing on addressing AI-related privacy concerns, which have caused ChatGPT and other AI products to face growing resistance from data regulators.

Apple CEO Tim Cook assured that while the company will be adding AI technology to more of its products, it will do so on a “very thoughtful basis.”

As of now, Apple GPT is capable of summarizing text and answering questions based on data it has been trained with.

Codenamed Ajax, the large language model that would be powering “Apple GPT”, runs on Google Cloud. Additionally, it was also built on Google’s machine learning framework, Google JAX.

This is certainly interesting considering that Apple’s new chatbot will rival Google’s Bard. According to people familiar with Apple’s AI efforts, the company created Ajax last year with the goal of unifying machine learning development at Apple.

A growing number of Apple employees are being allowed to use the tech giant’s new chatbot. But, they aren’t allowed to develop any consumer-bound features using the chatbot and are currently using it for product prototyping purposes.

Apple’s Growing Efforts To Keep Up With The AI Race

Though Apple has been integrating its products with AI features for years, the tech giant is struggling to keep up with the rapidly growing market for generative AI tools. The tech giant’s biggest AI product, the voice assistant Siri, has become a bit stagnant.

Apple’s devices generated revenue of almost $320 billion in the last fiscal year.

However, Apple did make some notable headway with AI in other areas, deploying AI-related improvements in Siri, maps, photos, and the search function on its systems. A smarter version of autocorrecting is in the works, too, and is expected to be rolled out later this year.

Slacking behind in the AI revolution has indeed become a troubling concern for Apple. The company is worried about missing a potentially drastic change in how devices operate.

Unless the tech giant manages to keep up with the AI advancements and integrate its products with generative AI technologies, it could be facing heavy losses in the future.

Expressing his concern over the vast range of AI services inundating the market, Tim Cook said that there are a “number of issues that need to be sorted”.

Whether Apple will manage to catch up with Google, OpenAI, and other rivals in the race for generating AI development remains a matter of speculation.